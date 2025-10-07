Lines and defense pairings at practice – Oct. 7 

Long on-ice session before flying to Toronto

By Montreal Canadiens
BROSSARD – In preparation for their first road trip of the season, the Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex on Tuesday.

During the lengthy session, the coaching staff placed an emphasis on special teams, as the first power-play unit (featuring Zachary Bolduc, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Nick Suzuki) and the second power-play unit (featuring Kirby Dach, Ivan Demidov, Noah Dobson, Brendan Gallagher and Patrik Laine) were put to work on both ends of the main ice surface.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

76 Bolduc

77 Dach

11 Gallagher

15 Newhook

91 Kapanen

93 Demidov

17 Anderson

71 Evans

92 Laine

Defensemen

8 Matheson

53 Dobson

21 Guhle

48 Hutson

72 Xhekaj

45 Carrier

Goalies

35 Montembeault

75 Dobes

Jayden Struble and Joe Veleno completed the group.

The team opens its regular season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

