Lines and defense pairings at practice – Oct. 7 

BROSSARD – In preparation for their first road trip of the season, the Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex on Tuesday.

During the lengthy session, the coaching staff placed an emphasis on special teams, as the first power-play unit (featuring Zachary Bolduc, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Nick Suzuki) and the second power-play unit (featuring Kirby Dach, Ivan Demidov, Noah Dobson, Brendan Gallagher and Patrik Laine) were put to work on both ends of the main ice surface.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis: