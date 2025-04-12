MTL@OTT: Game recap

Montreal unable to recover from slow start in Ottawa

20250411_MTLOTT_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
KANATA – Habs fans will need to wait at least one more night.

The Canadiens dropped a 5-2 decision to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Friday, delaying the chance to clinch a playoff spot.

A regulation win would’ve sealed the deal for Montreal, but Ottawa had other plans, scoring early and often, with the Habs unable to complete the comeback.

Christian Dvorak notched his 12th of the season, while Nick Suzuki extended his point streak to seven games with his 29th goal of the year.

Samuel Montembeault turned aside 29 of 33 shots in the Nation’s Capital.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 02:26 [1]-3 Dvorak (Armia, Struble)

MTL@OTT: Dvorak scores goal against Linus Ullmark

P2 15:32 [2]-4 Suzuki (Slafkovsky, Caufield)

MTL@OTT: Suzuki scores goal against Linus Ullmark

Ottawa goals

P1 00:28 0-[1] Pinto (Greig, Amadio)

P1 04:18 0-[2] Cozens (Matinpalo, Kleven)

P2 01:05 0-[3] Greig (Amadio, Sanderson)

P2 14:14 1-[4] Batherson (Chabot, Jensen)

P3 17:44 2-[5] Pinto (Zub) – EN

What’s next

The Canadiens and Maple Leafs meet at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday for Montreal’s final away game of the 2024-25 season.

