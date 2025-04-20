Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 20

Arber Xhekaj was on a rotation with Jayden Struble and David Savard. Oliver Kapanen and Michael Pezzetta also participated in the late-morning practice.

Montreal’s first-round series against Washington begins on Monday, with game time scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena.

With the team on the road for the first two games of the series, fans who want to catch the action in good company can head to L’espace 1909 and Casino de Montréal watch parties. For more details, click here.