Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 20

Twenty-three players skated at the Habs practice facility

20250420_practice_EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Before jetting off to Washington, the Canadiens held a full practice at the CN Sports Complex on Sunday.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured at the session:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

17 Anderson

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

92 Laine

15 Newhook

93 Demidov

51 Heineman

71 Evans

40 Armia

Defensemen

8 Matheson

45 Carrier

21 Guhle

48 Hutson

47 Struble

58 Savard

Goalies

35 Montembeault

75 Dobes

Arber Xhekaj was on a rotation with Jayden Struble and David Savard. Oliver Kapanen and Michael Pezzetta also participated in the late-morning practice.

Montreal’s first-round series against Washington begins on Monday, with game time scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena.

With the team on the road for the first two games of the series, fans who want to catch the action in good company can head to L’espace 1909 and Casino de Montréal watch parties. For more details, click here.

Related Content

Habs playoff games: where to watch

Canadiens Round 1 playoff schedule announced

News Feed

Updates from practice – Apr. 19

Updates from optional practice – Apr. 18

Habs playoff games: where to watch

Nick Suzuki wins the Canadiens’ Molson Cup Player of the Year for 2024-25

Canadiens Round 1 playoff schedule announced

Off the ice with… Eric Fleising

Joshua Roy assigned to Laval Rocket

CAR@MTL: Game recap 

The Canadiens are in – here’s how to get playoff tickets

Josh Anderson wins Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 16

CAR@MTL: What you need to know

Bell Centre ice voted best in the NHL

Nick Suzuki nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Updates from practice – Apr. 15

Lane Hutson sets new rookie franchise record

CHI@MTL: Game recap 

Hughes: “It’s what makes Montreal the best hockey city in the world”