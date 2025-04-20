Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 20

BROSSARD – Before jetting off to Washington, the Canadiens held a full practice at the CN Sports Complex on Sunday.
Here are the lines and defense pairings featured at the session:
Twenty-three players skated at the Habs practice facility
Forwards
13 Caufield
14 Suzuki
20 Slafkovsky
17 Anderson
28 Dvorak
11 Gallagher
92 Laine
15 Newhook
93 Demidov
51 Heineman
71 Evans
40 Armia
Defensemen
8 Matheson
45 Carrier
21 Guhle
48 Hutson
47 Struble
58 Savard
Goalies
35 Montembeault
75 Dobes
Arber Xhekaj was on a rotation with Jayden Struble and David Savard. Oliver Kapanen and Michael Pezzetta also participated in the late-morning practice.
Montreal’s first-round series against Washington begins on Monday, with game time scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena.
With the team on the road for the first two games of the series, fans who want to catch the action in good company can head to L’espace 1909 and Casino de Montréal watch parties. For more details, click here.