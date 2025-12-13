Former Canadiens forward Robert Rousseau passes away at 85

NEW YORK – It is with great sadness that the Canadiens family learned of the passing of Robert Rousseau at the age of 85, in Trois-Rivières. Born on July 26, 1940, in Montreal, he had a long and successful NHL career, including 10 seasons with the Habs, winning the Stanley Cup four times between 1961 and 1970.

Before earning a spot on the Canadiens’ roster, Robert Rousseau made his mark with the Hull-Ottawa Canadiens, first at the junior level, winning the Memorial Cup in 1958, and then at the senior level, where he had a 60-point season in only 38 games in 1960-1961. He also represented Canada at the 1960 Olympic Winter Games in Squaw Valley, USA, leading the team to a silver medal. In 1961-62, his first full NHL season, he was awarded the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie after recording 45 points, including 21 goals, in 70 games.

A sleek skater and skilled playmaker, Rousseau led the NHL (tied with Stan Mikita, as well as teammate and friend Jean Béliveau) with 48 assists in 1965-66. In total, Rousseau played 942 career NHL games, also suiting up with the Minnesota North Stars and New York Rangers, recording 703 points, including 245 goals. With the Canadiens, he recorded 200 goals and added 322 assists for 522 points, ranking 22nd in club history.

Rousseau is one of only eight players in Canadiens history to score five goals in a game. On February 1, 1964, in a game played at the Montreal Forum against the Detroit Red Wings, he beat goaltender Roger Crozier five times in a 9–3 victory. It was his first of four career hat tricks in the NHL.

In the playoffs, he appeared in 128 games, including 78 with the Canadiens, with whom he scored 16 goals and provided 29 assists for 45 points.

A talented hockey player and an amazing golfer, Robert “Bobby” Rousseau is survived by his wife Huguette, his children Richard, Pierre and Anne as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.