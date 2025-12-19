CHI@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Zachary Bolduc scored his first two goals as a Hab at the Bell Centre, leading the Canadiens to a 4–1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

It took Bolduc 19 games to find the back of the net in Montreal, but as he put it afterward, “it was worth the wait.”

Lane Hutson recorded three assists to push his season total to 26. In the process, he became the first defenseman in Canadiens history to reach 60 assists in a calendar year.

Noah Dobson scored his fifth goal of the season, while Nick Suzuki added his ninth — an empty-netter — to put the game away.

Jakub Dobes turned aside 14 shots as Montreal held Chicago to just 15 shots on goal.

