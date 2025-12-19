CHI@MTL: Game recap

Bolduc breaks through, Montreal puts on defensive clinic in win over Chicago

20251218_CHIMTL_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Zachary Bolduc scored his first two goals as a Hab at the Bell Centre, leading the Canadiens to a 4–1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

It took Bolduc 19 games to find the back of the net in Montreal, but as he put it afterward, “it was worth the wait.”

Lane Hutson recorded three assists to push his season total to 26. In the process, he became the first defenseman in Canadiens history to reach 60 assists in a calendar year.

Noah Dobson scored his fifth goal of the season, while Nick Suzuki added his ninth — an empty-netter — to put the game away.

Jakub Dobes turned aside 14 shots as Montreal held Chicago to just 15 shots on goal.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 14:23 1-[1] Bolduc (Caufield, Hutson)

CHI@MTL: Bolduc scores goal against Spencer Knight

P3 00:20 1-[2] Bolduc (Hutson, Suzuki)

CHI@MTL: Bolduc scores goal against Spencer Knight

P3 10:00 1-[3] Dobson (Demidov, Hutson)

CHI@MTL: Dobson scores goal against Spencer Knight

P3 16:29 1-[4] Suzuki (Unassisted) – EN

Nick Suzuki with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago goal

P1 07:27 [1]-0 Nazar (Grzelcyk, Burakovsky)

What’s next

The Canadiens host the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first leg of a home-and-home series on Christmas at the Bell Centre presented by Tim Hortons. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

Canadiens to hold major fundraiser to combat homelessness

Postgame vs. CHI: Suzuki

Postgame vs. CHI: Dobes

Postgame vs. CHI: Bolduc

Postgame vs. CHI: St-Louis

News Feed

Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 18

CHI@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from optional practice – Dec. 17

Canadiens to hold major fundraiser to combat homelessness

PHI@MTL: Game recap 

Updates from morning skate – Dec. 16

PHI@MTL: What you need to know

EDM@MTL: Game recap

EDM@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@NYR: Game recap 

Former Canadiens forward Robert Rousseau passes away at 85

MTL@NYR: What you need to know

MTL@PIT: Game recap 

MTL@PIT: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 10

Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom and Jacob Fowler recalled from Laval Rocket

TBL@MTL: Game recap

GRIS-Montréal to host awareness workshop on Pride Night