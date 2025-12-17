Canadiens to hold major fundraiser to combat homelessness

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday a pair of major initiatives to combat homelessness: a dedicated 50/50 raffle as well as a coat and boot drive at the Bell Centre that will both benefit the Old Brewery Mission. The activities will take place this Saturday around the team’s final home game of 2025, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Founded in 1889, the Old Brewery Mission is one of Montreal’s longest-running charitable organizations, dedicated to ending the cycle of homelessness. In 2024, it announced a major fundraising initiative aimed at generating $50 million over five years. The Canadiens will use their 50/50 raffle on the upcoming Dec. 20 game to raise funds for the group not only via tickets purchased by fans, but by matching the entirety of the charitable split that will go to Old Brewery Mission with an equivalent corporate donation. Additionally, that amount will be further matched by a contribution from the Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation.

“Since October 2022, our fans have helped us raise millions of dollars for our Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation through our 50/50 raffles held both in-arena and online for every home game,” said France Margaret Bélanger, President, Groupe CH Sports and Entertainment. “This year, we are pleased to be able to extend the positive impact we can make on our community through these initiatives by supporting other important causes. Combating homelessness in Montreal is chief among them, and for over 135 years the Old Brewery Mission has been a leader in our city doing exactly that. We look forward to helping contribute to the outstanding work they do as we approach the midway point of their campaign to raise $50 million by 2028, and we thank the Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation for their great generosity in joining us in this regard.”

Those wishing to purchase 50/50 tickets online for the weekend’s special fundraiser can do so at obm5050.com starting at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday night. Fans attending the game on Saturday are also encouraged to bring gently-used winter coats and boots to donate at outdoor collection points on Canadiens Plaza, adjacent to the Bell Centre, starting at 4:00 p.m. All materials collected will be distributed by the Old Brewery Mission to those in need throughout Montreal.

“We’re deeply appreciative of the Montreal Canadiens organization and their fans for this gesture of solidarity, as well as that of our longstanding partner, the Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation,” said James Hughes, President and CEO of the Old Brewery Mission. “The funds and materials collected through these initiatives will directly support our efforts to provide essential services and lasting solutions to people suffering from homelessness. We are both institutions with over 100 years of history making winters better for our fellow citizens in Montreal; together, we’re helping prove that sport can be an important driver of compassion and social change.”

Saturday’s special 50/50 raffle will be the second of four that the Canadiens will hold over the course of their 2025-26 home calendar. The first, held on November 11, raised funds for True Patriot Love, dedicated to supporting military members, veterans, and their families. Details relating to the third and fourth raffles will be announced in January.

For more information on all aspects of Saturday’s special fundraiser, head to canadiens.com/raffle.