PHI@MTL: What you need to know

Noah Dobson Bobblehead Night presented by RONA

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Tuesday for the second bobblehead giveaway of the 2025-26 season. The first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive a Noah Dobson bobblehead, courtesy of RONA.

The collectibles will be distributed at all entrances. Note that doors giving access to M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec and suites open at 5:00 p.m. while doors for the rest of the arena open at 5:30 p.m.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Martin St-Louis didn’t hesitate to say it: Sunday’s win was the Canadiens’ best performance of the season. It was hard to argue. From Jakub Dobes’ standout night in goal, to Mike Matheson’s masterpiece on the back end to Juraj Slafkovsky driving the offense, Montreal delivered a complete effort with no passengers against the Oilers.

Now comes the harder part: doing it again. Consistency has been elusive for the Canadiens, who have managed back-to-back wins just three times since early November. They missed a similar chance after a win in Pittsburgh last week, letting a 3-0 lead slip away in New York on Saturday, but Tuesday presents another opportunity to build momentum heading into the Christmas break.

Philadelphia arrives after consecutive shootout losses to Carolina. Before that, the Flyers were a perfect 5-0 in shootouts this season, including a win in that exact fashion over Montreal on November 4. Despite three straight losses beyond regulation, Philly is 5-3-2 in its last 10 games and holds the top wild card spot in the East with 38 points. Trevor Zegras (32), Travis Konecny (27) and former Hab Christian Dvorak (22) lead the Flyers in scoring.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 4 vs. PHI: 5-4 (SO) PHI

Dec. 16 vs. PHI:

Apr. 14 @ PHI:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Lane Hutson and Slafkovsky have been driving the Canadiens’ offense of late. Both 21, the duo has combined for 10 assists over Montreal’s last three games and played key roles in each of the team’s last two wins.

Meanwhile, Dvorak is enjoying a strong offensive season in Philadelphia. Not typically known for his scoring touch, the 29-year-old has seven goals and 15 assists in 31 games, putting him on pace for a career year. He has six points in his last five outings.

BY THE NUMBERS: FLYERS-HABS

