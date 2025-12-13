MTL@NYR: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal delivered exactly what Martin St-Louis was looking for in Pittsburgh: control, structure and a full team effort. The Canadiens built a three-goal lead, protected it well, and leaned on Jacob Fowler when needed, as the rookie turned in an impressive NHL debut. Now, the challenge is repeating it. St-Louis has stressed ‘chasing standards’ all season, and that will be tested again Saturday, especially for a Canadiens group that has been one of the NHL’s best road teams in 2025-26.

New York, meanwhile, has been a team of contrasts. The Rangers own a strong 12-5-1 road record but have struggled mightily at Madison Square Garden, going 3-8-3 while scoring an NHL-low 1.71 goals per game. Goaltending has been the exception. Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick have combined for a .909 save percentage and a 2.60 goals-against average, both among the league’s top marks. The Blueshirts look to snap a three-game skid when the Habs roll into town tonight.

Saturday marks the second of three meetings between the teams this season. The Rangers took the first, edging the Canadiens 4-3 at the Bell Centre in October.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 18 vs. NYR: 4-3 NYR

Dec. 13 @ NYR:

Apr. 2 @ NYR:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Ivan Demidov, 19, is quietly riding a five-game point streak – the longest of his young career. With 24 points in 30 games, the Canadiens will look to their rising star to shine on one of hockey’s biggest stages at Madison Square Garden.

There’s always reason to keep an eye on Artemi Panarin when facing the Rangers. The veteran winger has long been a weapon and remains just as dangerous this season, posting 32 points in 32 games for New York.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-RANGERS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Rangers match up by the numbers: