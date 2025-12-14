EDM@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – Sundays in December are for hockey as the Canadiens and Oilers are set to square off at the Bell Centre tonight.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Draisaitl and McDavid are in town for a Canadian showdown
WHEN
Sunday, December 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, SNW, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
TICKETS
STATISTICS
TEAM COMPARISONS
The Canadiens return from their Mentors’ Trip with three out of a possible four points, although they surely would have preferred to bank the missing point following a disappointing 5-4 overtime loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. It’s harder to be satisfied with a point when the Habs dropped 3-0 and 4-2 leads in the first and second periods. Montreal will look to regroup and close out their weekend on a high as they begin their final homestand of 2025.
Meanwhile, Kris Knoblauch’s men began their five-game road trip with a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena last night. The game marked Tristan Jarry and Spencer Stastney’s debuts in an Oilers uniform after being traded from Pittsburgh and Nashville, respectively, on Friday. Since being shut out on December 2 by Minnesota, Edmonton has scored 28 times over their past five games and have not lost in regulation during that period (4-0-1-0).
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 23 @ EDM: 6-5 EDM
Dec. 14 vs. EDM:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
With a pair of assists against the Rangers, Lane Hutson became the fourth fastest defenseman in NHL history to record 20 multi-assist games, behind Mark Howe, Chris Chelios, and Stefan Persson. In 31 games this season, the blue-liner has registered 26 points (5G, 21A).
Coming into tonight’s matchup, Leon Draisaitl (3A) and Connor McDavid (2G, 1A) produced a combined six points against Toronto. In their last five games, the former has totaled 12 points (2G, 10A), while the latter has added 15 points (7G, 8A).
BY THE NUMBERS: OILERS-HABS
Here’s how the Oilers and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
|
Oilers
|
📈
|
Canadiens
|
15-11-6
|
RECORD
|
16-11-4
|
3.41
|
GOALS FOR/GAME
|
3.19
|
3.38
|
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
|
3.55
|
31.25%
|
POWER PLAY
|
25.29%
|
80.46%
|
PENALTY KILL
|
76.00%
|
McDavid (18)
|
GOALS
|
Caufield (17)
|
McDavid (33)
|
ASSISTS
|
Suzuki (28)
|
McDavid (51)
|
POINTS
|
Suzuki (36)
|
Podkolzin (13)
|
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
|
Suzuki (10)
|
V. Podkolzin (101)
|
HITS
|
A. Xhekaj (60)
|
E. Bouchard (23:45)
|
AVG. TIME ON ICE
|
M. Matheson (24:52)
LINEUP NEWS
There’s no morning skate on the docket given that it’s the second game of a back-to-back. Keep an eye on the Canadiens' social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
