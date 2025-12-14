EDM@MTL: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens return from their Mentors’ Trip with three out of a possible four points, although they surely would have preferred to bank the missing point following a disappointing 5-4 overtime loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. It’s harder to be satisfied with a point when the Habs dropped 3-0 and 4-2 leads in the first and second periods. Montreal will look to regroup and close out their weekend on a high as they begin their final homestand of 2025.

Meanwhile, Kris Knoblauch’s men began their five-game road trip with a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena last night. The game marked Tristan Jarry and Spencer Stastney’s debuts in an Oilers uniform after being traded from Pittsburgh and Nashville, respectively, on Friday. Since being shut out on December 2 by Minnesota, Edmonton has scored 28 times over their past five games and have not lost in regulation during that period (4-0-1-0).

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 23 @ EDM: 6-5 EDM

Dec. 14 vs. EDM:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

With a pair of assists against the Rangers, Lane Hutson became the fourth fastest defenseman in NHL history to record 20 multi-assist games, behind Mark Howe, Chris Chelios, and Stefan Persson. In 31 games this season, the blue-liner has registered 26 points (5G, 21A).

Coming into tonight’s matchup, Leon Draisaitl (3A) and Connor McDavid (2G, 1A) produced a combined six points against Toronto. In their last five games, the former has totaled 12 points (2G, 10A), while the latter has added 15 points (7G, 8A).

BY THE NUMBERS: OILERS-HABS

Here’s how the Oilers and Canadiens match up by the numbers: