Updates from morning skate – Dec. 16

Bell Centre debut for Fowler, Matheson (day-to-day) will not play

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Habs will be looking to follow up their solid win on Sunday night with the Philadelphia Flyers in town on Tuesday, but they’ll have to do it without one of their key players on the blue line.

Head coach Martin St-Louis announced in his pregame press conference that defenseman Mike Matheson was day-to-day with an upper-body injury and would not play. Matheson and forward Brendan Gallagher did not take part in Tuesday’s morning skate, but St-Louis confirmed that Gallagher would be in the lineup to face Philadelphia.

The Canadiens bench boss also announced that Jacob Fowler would get the start in goal against the Flyers, making it a Bell Centre debut for the rookie netminder. Fowler has gone 1-0-1 in his first two starts on the road. Jakub Dobes, who turned aside 27 of 28 shots against the Oilers on Sunday, will serve as backup.

Here’s a look at all the players who hit the ice at morning skate:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
62 Beck
53 Dobson
32 Fowler
76 Bolduc
42 Engstrom
35 Montembeault
13 Caufield
48 Hutson
49 Davidson
47 Struble
93 Demidov
72 Xhekaj
71 Evans
91 Kapanen
20 Slafkovsky
14 Suzuki
85 Texier
90 Veleno

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

