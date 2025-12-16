Updates from morning skate – Dec. 16

MONTREAL – The Habs will be looking to follow up their solid win on Sunday night with the Philadelphia Flyers in town on Tuesday, but they’ll have to do it without one of their key players on the blue line.

Head coach Martin St-Louis announced in his pregame press conference that defenseman Mike Matheson was day-to-day with an upper-body injury and would not play. Matheson and forward Brendan Gallagher did not take part in Tuesday’s morning skate, but St-Louis confirmed that Gallagher would be in the lineup to face Philadelphia.

The Canadiens bench boss also announced that Jacob Fowler would get the start in goal against the Flyers, making it a Bell Centre debut for the rookie netminder. Fowler has gone 1-0-1 in his first two starts on the road. Jakub Dobes, who turned aside 27 of 28 shots against the Oilers on Sunday, will serve as backup.