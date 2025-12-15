EDM@MTL: Game recap

Demidov, Veleno, Suzuki and Texier score, Dobes makes 27 saves in win

20251214_EDMMTL_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens power play made the difference as they struck twice on the man advantage en route to a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at the Bell Centre on Sunday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

The Canadiens made a few roster changes for tonight’s game. Jakub Dobes got the start, backed up by Samuel Montembeault, and Jayden Struble returned to the lineup.

Jared Davidson, Jacob Fowler and Arber Xhekaj were healthy scratches.

Montreal goals 

P2 02:28 0-[1] Demidov (Slafkovsky, Hutson) - PPG

EDM@MTL: Demidov scores PPG against Calvin Pickard

P2 11:58 0-[2] Veleno (Unassisted)

EDM@MTL: Veleno scores goal against Calvin Pickard

P3 03:38 0-[3] Suzuki (Slafkovsky, Hutson) - PPG

EDM@MTL: Suzuki scores PPG against Calvin Pickard

P3 13:52 1-[4] Texier (Struble)

EDM@MTL: Texier scores goal against Calvin Pickard

Edmonton goals 

P3 12:29 [1]-3 Hyman (Bouchard, McDavid) - PPG

What’s next 

The Canadiens’ four-game homestand continues on Tuesday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. The team is also holding Noah Dobson Bobblehead Night presented by RONA. For tickets, click here.

