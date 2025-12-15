EDM@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens power play made the difference as they struck twice on the man advantage en route to a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at the Bell Centre on Sunday.
For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.
Demidov, Veleno, Suzuki and Texier score, Dobes makes 27 saves in win
The Canadiens made a few roster changes for tonight’s game. Jakub Dobes got the start, backed up by Samuel Montembeault, and Jayden Struble returned to the lineup.
Jared Davidson, Jacob Fowler and Arber Xhekaj were healthy scratches.
Montreal goals
P2 02:28 0-[1] Demidov (Slafkovsky, Hutson) - PPG
P2 11:58 0-[2] Veleno (Unassisted)
P3 03:38 0-[3] Suzuki (Slafkovsky, Hutson) - PPG
P3 13:52 1-[4] Texier (Struble)
Edmonton goals
P3 12:29 [1]-3 Hyman (Bouchard, McDavid) - PPG
What’s next
The Canadiens' four-game homestand continues on Tuesday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. The team is also holding Noah Dobson Bobblehead Night presented by RONA.