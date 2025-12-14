MTL@NYR: Game recap 

Canadiens squander three-goal lead in overtime loss to Rangers

20251213_MTLNYR_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

NEW YORK CITY – A 3-0 first-period lead wasn’t enough for the Canadiens, who dropped a 5-4 decision to the Rangers on a power play goal Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Zachary Bolduc, Arber Xhekaj, Jake Evans and Josh Anderson found the back of the net for Montreal. Lane Hutson contributed another multi-point night on a pair of noteworthy primary assists, while Nick Suzuki also saw the scoresheet twice, tallying his 27th and 28th assists of the season.

Jacob Fowler made 23 saves in his second career NHL start on Saturday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 12:41 [1]-0 Bolduc (Suzuki, Caufield)

MTL@NYR: Bolduc scores goal against Igor Shesterkin

P1 14:10 [2]-0 Xhekaj (Carrier, Texier)

MTL@NYR: Xhekaj scores goal against Igor Shesterkin

P1 16:18 [3]-0 Evans (Hutson, Veleno)

MTL@NYR: Evans scores goal against Igor Shesterkin

P2 03:17 [4]-2 Anderson (Hutson, Suzuki)

MTL@NYR: Anderson scores goal against Igor Shesterkin

New York goals

P1 18:49 3-[1] Laba (Cuylle, Sheary) – PPG

P1 19:08 3-[2] Panarin (Unassisted) – PS

P2 07:22 4-[3] Cuylle (Robertson, Laba)

P2 07:57 4-[4] Miller (Robertson, Sheary)

OT 02:56 4-[5] Miller (Zibanejad, Trocheck)

What’s next

The Canadiens host the Edmonton Oilers in the second half of their back-to-back on Sunday at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

