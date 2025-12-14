MTL@NYR: Game recap 

NEW YORK CITY – A 3-0 first-period lead wasn’t enough for the Canadiens, who dropped a 5-4 decision to the Rangers on a power play goal Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Zachary Bolduc, Arber Xhekaj, Jake Evans and Josh Anderson found the back of the net for Montreal. Lane Hutson contributed another multi-point night on a pair of noteworthy primary assists, while Nick Suzuki also saw the scoresheet twice, tallying his 27th and 28th assists of the season.

Jacob Fowler made 23 saves in his second career NHL start on Saturday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.