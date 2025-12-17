Updates from optional practice – Dec. 17

BROSSARD – The Canadiens were given the option to lace their skates or hit the gym at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday.
Here’s a look at who hit the ice:
Players are heading to the hospitals this afternoon for their annual visit
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
62 Beck
42 Engstrom
75 Dobes
13 Caufield
48 Hutson
32 Fowler
49 Davidson
72 Xhekaj
93 Demidov
91 Kapanen
20 Slafkovsky
14 Suzuki
90 Veleno
Following practice, players will head out into the community for the team’s annual holiday hospital visits. The Canadiens are back in action on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks. For tickets, click here.