Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 18

Dobes will start against Chicago

skate-veleno-dobes-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Prior to Thursday’s contest against the Blackhawks, a little over a dozen players laced their skates for an optional session at the Bell Centre.

Take a look at who participated:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
62 Beck
53 Dobson
75 Dobes
76 Bolduc
42 Engstrom
32 Fowler
49 Davidson
48 Hutson
93 Demidov
72 Xhekaj
71 Evans
91 Kapanen
14 Suzuki
90 Veleno

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jakub Dobes will get the start against the Hawks.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

