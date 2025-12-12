MTL@PIT: Game recap 

PITTSBURGH – Jacob Fowler was outstanding in his NHL debut on Thursday, turning aside 36 shots to backstop the Canadiens to a 4–2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

The 21-year-old became the first Florida-born goaltender to start an NHL game, and just the fourth Canadiens netminder to make his first start against Pittsburgh — joining Ken Dryden, Patrick Roy and Carey Price.

Montreal’s offense came from Alexandre Texier, Brendan Gallagher, Cole Caufield and Oliver Kapanen, while Lane Hutson and Juraj Slafkovsky each recorded multi-assist nights.

Montreal goals

P1 02:54 [1]-0 Texier (Unassisted)

Alexandre Texier with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

P2 04:37 [2]-0 Gallagher (Hutson, Slafkovsky)

MTL@PIT: Gallagher scores goal against Tristan Jarry

P2 10:18 [3]-0 Caufield (Suzuki, Hutson) – PPG

MTL@PIT: Caufield scores PPG against Tristan Jarry

P3 00:59 [4]-1 Kapanen (Slafkovsky, Demidov)

MTL@PIT: Kapanen scores goal against Tristan Jarry

Pittsburgh goals

P3 00:44 3-[1] Rust (Crosby, Novak)

P3 15:07 4-[2] Karlsson (Letang, Rust) – PPG

What’s next

The Canadiens head to New York City for a clash with the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

