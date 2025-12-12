MTL@PIT: Game recap 

PITTSBURGH – Jacob Fowler was outstanding in his NHL debut on Thursday, turning aside 36 shots to backstop the Canadiens to a 4–2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

The 21-year-old became the first Florida-born goaltender to start an NHL game, and just the fourth Canadiens netminder to make his first start against Pittsburgh — joining Ken Dryden, Patrick Roy and Carey Price.

Montreal’s offense came from Alexandre Texier, Brendan Gallagher, Cole Caufield and Oliver Kapanen, while Lane Hutson and Juraj Slafkovsky each recorded multi-assist nights.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

