Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom and Jacob Fowler recalled from Laval Rocket

The news came following Tuesday’s game against the Lightning

en-beck-eng-fowlerbeck-fowler-
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced Tuesday night that Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom and Jacob Fowler have been recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

For Beck and Engstrom, it marks a second stint with Montreal this season. Beck, a forward, has posted 11 points (3G, 8A) in 22 games with the Rocket this year, while Engstrom has been one of Laval’s most productive blue-liners with 16 points (5G, 11A) in 20 appearances with the Canadiens’ minor-league affiliate.

Fowler, meanwhile, earns his first NHL call-up. The 21-year-old netminder has recorded a .919 save percentage, a 2.09 goals-against average and three shutouts across 15 AHL games this season,

The Canadiens return to action on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

News Feed

TBL@MTL: Game recap

GRIS-Montréal to host awareness workshop on Pride Night

Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 9

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

Saluting The General

Kaapo Kahkonen loaned to the Laval Rocket

STL@MTL: Game recap 

Kaapo Kahkonen recalled from Laval Rocket

STL@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@TOR: Game recap

Canadiens to play in 2026 Heritage Classic in Winnipeg

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Dec. 5

WPG@MTL: Game recap

Adam Engstrom and Florian Xhekaj loaned to Laval Rocket

WPG@MTL: What you need to know

OTT@MTL: Game recap

Salaberry-de-Valleyfield will receive the next Bleu Blanc Bouge rink