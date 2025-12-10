Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom and Jacob Fowler recalled from Laval Rocket

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced Tuesday night that Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom and Jacob Fowler have been recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

For Beck and Engstrom, it marks a second stint with Montreal this season. Beck, a forward, has posted 11 points (3G, 8A) in 22 games with the Rocket this year, while Engstrom has been one of Laval’s most productive blue-liners with 16 points (5G, 11A) in 20 appearances with the Canadiens’ minor-league affiliate.

Fowler, meanwhile, earns his first NHL call-up. The 21-year-old netminder has recorded a .919 save percentage, a 2.09 goals-against average and three shutouts across 15 AHL games this season,

The Canadiens return to action on Thursday in Pittsburgh.