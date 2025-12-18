CHI@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will host the Blackhawks at the Bell Centre on Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Habs look to sweep season series against Chicago
WHEN
Thursday, December 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
TICKETS
STATISTICS
TEAM COMPARISONS
Montreal dropped a 4-1 decision to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at the Bell Centre, bringing the Canadiens’ record on home ice to 8-9-1. Martin St-Louis’ men will be looking to regain the momentum they had at the start of the season in their own building for their final homestand of 2025, which wraps up on Saturday against Pittsburgh. The Habs had the upper hand on the Hawks earlier in the campaign with a 3-2 win on October 11.
Meanwhile, Chicago enters the 514 without star forward Connor Bedard, who is out with an upper-body injury. On top of that, they’ve dropped three in a row after losing 3-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. They’ll be hungry to turn things around before heading to Ottawa to wrap up their three-game road trip.
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 11 @ CHI: 3-2 MTL
Dec. 17 vs. CHI:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Alexandre Texier seems to have found his groove in Montreal. After registering a point in eight games with St. Louis at the start of the season, the 26-year-old Frenchman has notched three goals and three assists in 11 outings in a Habs uniform.
On the other end of the ice, Tyler Bertuzzi is the second-leading points getter in Chicago, with 26 points (16G, 10A) in 30 contests. Since signing as a free agent with the Blackhawks in 2024, the 30-year-old native of Sudbury, ON has totaled 72 points (39G, 33A) in 112 games.
BY THE NUMBERS: HAWKS-HABS
Here’s how Chicago and Montreal match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
