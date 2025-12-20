Canadiens acquire forward Phillip Danault from the Los Angeles Kings

MONTREAL – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that the team has acquired forward Phillip Danault from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a second-round pick in 2026, previously acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Danault, 32, tallied five assists in 30 games this season with the Kings. The Victoriaville, QC native, registered his second-highest points total (53 points; 12G, 41A) in his NHL career with the Canadiens in 2018-19.

This will mark his second stint in Montreal as the forward played for the Habs from 2015 to 2021.

Danault was drafted in the first round (26th overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2011 NHL Draft.