MTL@PIT: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Before the Canadiens’ equipment was even dry on Tuesday night, Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom, and Jacob Fowler were already headed to Montreal. Whether the timing had anything to do with the 6-1 loss to Tampa is anyone’s guess — but recalling three players from Laval at once is rare, and maybe it’s exactly the jolt the team needs.

Since losing Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach in mid-November, the Canadiens have been grinding through some difficult nights. And with the Eastern Conference race tightening by the day, Martin St-Louis doesn’t have much room for more off-games. There is a bright spot, however: Montreal has been excellent on the road, carrying an 8-3-2 record into a two-game trip. With their mentors joining them, the Habs will look to show more jump and set the tone properly when they hit the ice again on Thursday.

A team with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang should never be written off — yet that’s exactly what happened before the season began, with many penciling the Penguins in as a lottery team ready for a rebuild. Fast-forward to two weeks before the holiday break, and Pittsburgh sits at 14-7-7, currently inside the playoff picture.

Crosby, Malkin and the NHL’s No. 1 ranked power play have anchored the success, while Tristan Jarry and Arturs Silovs have delivered solid goaltending. Now in the middle of a five-game homestand, the Penguins aim to bounce back from consecutive shootout losses when the Canadiens roll into town tonight.

SEASON SERIES

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

It’s a looming question for Habs fans. If Fowler gets the nod in net, all eyes will naturally fall on the rookie making his NHL debut. If he doesn’t, the spotlight shifts to the rest of the lineup. Who’s ready to step up and help the Canadiens climb out of this mini funk?

For the Pens, it’s Crosby. The future Hall-of-Famer has five points in his last two appearances against the Habs and has posted 25-44––69 lifetime totals in 55 games against the team he once grew up cheering for.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-PENS

