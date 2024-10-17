LAK@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Want to keep tabs on all Habs games this season? Well, you're in luck! It’s Calendar Night presented by Mitsubishi Electric, so be sure to arrive early: the first 10,000 fans at the Bell Centre will get their hands on a desk calendar.

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Habs are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Penguins on Canadian Thanksgiving Monday at the Bell Centre. Montreal overcame a two-goal deficit and held a 3-2 lead in the second period with goals from Kaiden Guhle, Juraj Slafkovsky and Emil Heineman, but the Penguins regained control of the game by scoring four times. Samuel Montembeault finished the night with 25 saves.

Meanwhile, the Kings fell 6-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. The Leafs were up 5-0 before Alex Turcotte and Kevin Fiala found the back of the net. John Tavares notched the Leafs’ sixth goal of the game. David Rittich, who was pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots, was replaced by Pheonix Copley. In total, both goaltenders made a combined 20 saves. It was LA’s third loss in a row and first regulation loss of the season. The Kings (1-1-2) began regular season play on the East Coast with games in Buffalo, Boston, Ottawa, and Toronto, and will wrap up the eastern portion of their sojourn in Montreal before heading back West for games in Anaheim and Las Vegas. Habs fans will recognize some familiar faces as Phillip Danault and Joel Edmundson played key roles for the team during their time in Montreal.

BY THE NUMBERS: MTL-LAK

The Canadiens will be looking to turn things around against the Kings as the Club's last win over their Pacific Division opponents dates back to November 9, 2019. Only three players from that Habs team are still with the Canadiens: Joel Armia, Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki. In the last 10 meetings between the two squads, the Kings have held the upper hand with eight wins.

Here’s how the Kings and Canadiens match up by the numbers: