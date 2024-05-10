Slafkovsky opens the 2024 World Championship with two assists

MONTREAL – The 2024 IIHF World Championship kicked off on Friday in Czechia.
Five members of the Canadiens organization – Cole Caufield (USA), Kaiden Guhle (CAN), Oliver Kapanen (FIN), Vinzenz Rohrer (AUT), and Juraj Slafkovsky (SVK) – are taking part in this year's annual tournament.
Here's a recap of all the action on Day 1:
SLOVAKIA 4 – 6 GERMANY
Following a pair of costly penalties in the second period, Slovakia managed to even the score by finding the back of the net twice in the span of 2:03. Slafkovsky’s pressure on German goaltender Philipp Grubauer earned him an assist on his country’s first goal.