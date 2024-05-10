Slafkovsky opens the 2024 World Championship with two assists

CZECHIA 1 – 0 FINLAND (SO)

Neither squad could solve Czech goaltender Lukas Dostal nor Finnish netminder Harri Sateri through 60 minutes of play. Overtime didn’t yield a winner either, so the game was decided in a shootout with the host nation coming out on top in a 1-0 win in front of their fans.

Kapanen did partake in the shootout but couldn’t solve Dostal. He logged 15:47 of ice time and a shot on goal.

SWEDEN 5 – 2 UNITED STATES

The Swedes jumped to 2-0 and 3-1 leads in the second period, but the Americans scored twice to bring them within a goal. Ultimately, the US couldn’t make a comeback and dropped a 5-2 decision in their opening game of the tournament.

Caufield was held off the scoresheet. He was limited to two shots and a minus-2 differential in 16:25 of play.

What’s next

Fans will have to wait until Saturday to watch Guhle and Canada in action. They will meet with Great Britain at 6:20 a.m. ET (so early!).

Rohrer's Austria will face Denmark at 10:20 a.m. ET, while Caufield and the United States will play their second game of the tournament at 2:20 p.m. ET against Germany.

Cover photo credit: Matt Zambonin/IIHF