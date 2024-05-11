Caufield, Guhle earn points in USA and Canada wins

MONTREAL – Two Habs and a Canadiens prospect were in action at the 2024 IIHF World Championship on Saturday in Czechia.

Here’s how Cole Caufield (USA), Kaiden Guhle (CAN), and Vinzenz Rohrer (AUT) fared on Day 2:

GREAT BRITAIN 2 – 4 CANADA

The Brits stunned their red and white opponents by taking a 1-0 lead near the halfway point of the opening period, but Andre Tourigny’s troops went on to score four goals in a row en route to a 4-2 win.

Guhle earned an assist on Connor Bedard’s second goal of the contest.