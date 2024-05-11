Caufield, Guhle earn points in USA and Canada wins

Forward and defenseman combine for three assists

20240511_WorldChampionship_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Two Habs and a Canadiens prospect were in action at the 2024 IIHF World Championship on Saturday in Czechia.

Here’s how Cole Caufield (USA), Kaiden Guhle (CAN), and Vinzenz Rohrer (AUT) fared on Day 2:

GREAT BRITAIN 2 – 4 CANADA

The Brits stunned their red and white opponents by taking a 1-0 lead near the halfway point of the opening period, but Andre Tourigny’s troops went on to score four goals in a row en route to a 4-2 win.

Guhle earned an assist on Connor Bedard’s second goal of the contest.

The Canadiens blue-liner was called on for 17:02 of ice time and registered a differential of plus-1.

AUSTRIA 1 – 5 DENMARK

The Danes were up 2-0 in the first frame, but the Austrians cut into their lead with a goal from Manuel Ganahl with 25 seconds left in the stanza. Rohrer picked up a helper on the play.

The tally turned out to be Austria’s lone goal of the game, as Denmark added three more in a dominant victory.

Rohrer recorded a minus-2 differential and spent 13:13 on the ice.

USA 6 – 1 GERMANY

The Americans bounced back from a 5-2 loss against the Swedes on Friday with a convincing win over the Germans on Saturday.

Caufield factored on a pair of goals, including Johnny Gaudreau’s second period marker. Down on one knee in the slot, the he used his backhand to chip the puck over to Matt Boldy, who set up the Columbus Blue Jackets forward for his power play tally.

The Habs winger got on the scoresheet once more with three seconds to go in the middle frame. Teammate Luke Hughes buried a rebound past Mathias Niederberger after Caufield’s original shot was blocked by the German goaltender.

Along with his two-point outing, the 23-year-old native of Mosinee, WI finished the game with a time on ice of 15:12, four shots on goal, and a plus-1 differential.

What’s next?

Early birds can catch Juraj Slafkovsky and the Slovaks when they meet with Kazakhstan at 6:20 a.m. ET on Sunday. At the same time, Oliver Kapanen and the Finns will take on Great Britain.

For the second game of a back-to-back, Guhle and Rohrer will return to action with their respective countries. Puck drop between Canada and Denmark is scheduled for 10:20 a.m. ET, while Austria is set to clash with Switzerland at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Cover photo credit: Andrea Leigh Cardin/IIHF

