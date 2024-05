CANADA 6 – 3 SLOVAKIA

Jared McCann and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in quick succession early in the opening frame, and Canada upended Slovakia 6-3 to move on to the semifinals for a ninth straight time at the tournament.

The Canadians have not missed the medal round since 2014. Meanwhile, the Slovaks exited the competition in the quarters for the third time in the last four years.

Slafkovsky had the primary assist on Slovakia’s first goal – one that was scored off the stick of a Canadian.