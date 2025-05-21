The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation awards $970,576 in donations

MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation announced on Wednesday financial support totaling $970,576 to 57 organizations working for the well-being of children in need in 11 administrative regions across Quebec.

These donations, which were awarded at the Bell Centre on May 21, will enable nonprofits, schools and youth centers to continue to promote the adoption of a healthy lifestyle through physical activity among underprivileged youth aged 4 to 17 years old.

The initiatives supported by the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation will directly benefit children from low-income families, for whom the costs associated with leisure activities often pose a major barrier to sports participation. Funding for these projects will allow thousands of socioeconomically disadvantaged youths to have access to quality equipment, facilities, and programs. The Foundation remains committed to continuing its efforts to reduce these inequalities and promote regular physical activity.

“This day reflects our commitment to promoting young people’s health and development across the province of Quebec. By joining forces with so many inspiring organizations, we’re doing much more than funding projects: we’re investing in the well-being, confidence, and future of our most vulnerable children, while generating lasting impact in our communities,” said Pierre Boivin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. “Every child deserves to grow up with the same opportunities to move, play, and dream. By supporting dedicated organizations working with youth from disadvantaged backgrounds, we help create stimulating and welcoming environments that foster healthy, active lifestyles. Each initiative we support brings these young people closer to a fair chance at success, by harnessing the unifying power of sport and physical activity.”

The grants awarded to these organizations will, among other things, provide free summer camp stays and day camp registrations to vulnerable groups, including children living in poverty or with disabilities, limitations, or special needs. Part of the funding will go towards building inclusive playgrounds and motor-skill circuits, as well as installing new play modules and obstacle courses. Another portion of the funds will be allocated to various sports equipment. Several donations will also be used to organize sports, leisure, and outdoor activities for nearly 20,000 young people across the province, allowing them to engage in different disciplines such as basketball, boxing, hockey, skating, soccer, skateboarding and other winter sports, and thus integrate physical activity into their daily life.

These community grants are presented annually to charitable organizations supporting youth sports programming in low-income areas across the province. Eligible registered nonprofits can apply online between September 1 and November 30 of each year. Submissions are reviewed by a selection committee and donations are awarded the following spring to projects that meet certain specific criteria, including having a direct impact on a significant number of children aged 4 to 17 and implementing preventive intervention strategies for the adoption of a healthy lifestyle through physical activity. Since its inception in 2000, the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation has donated over $22.17 million to more than 900 charities.

2024-25 Beneficiary Organizations

Bas-Saint-Laurent

Maison de la famille du Témiscouata

Regroupement Acti-Familles

Capitale-Nationale

Centre de pédiatrie sociale de Québec

Fondation Ancrage Jeunesse

Centre-du-Québec

Maison des jeunes des Hauts-Reliefs

Estrie

École primaire Sunnyside

Points jeunesse du Granit

Lanaudière

Maison des jeunes Place Jeunesse Berthier

Laurentides

Carrefour Jeunesse Desjardins

École de la Vallée

Weredale Foundation

Laval

Fondation Le Pilier

Les Zépanouis, Centre de pédiatrie sociale en communauté Laval

Maison des Enfants le Dauphin de Laval

Mauricie

Centre communautaire de loisirs Jean-Noël Trudel

Centre de pédiatrie sociale de Trois-Rivières

Montérégie

Centre communautaire Le Trait d'union

La Maison Internationale de la Rive-Sud

Maison de la famille LeMoyne

Montréal

AlterGo

BGC Dawson

Camp Amy Molson

Camp Énergie

Centre communautaire Bon Courage de Place Benoît

Centre communautaire Espoir et Solidarité de Montréal-Nord

Centre d'initiatives pour le développement communautaire l'Unité

Centre Solaris

CESAM

Champions for Life Foundation

École Internationale Wilfrid-Pelletier

École primaire Victor-Thérien (Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys)

École Saint-Fabien (Fondation pour les élèves de Montréal)

École secondaire aux Mille Voix

École secondaire des Sources

Fondation des Aveugles du Québec

Fondation des jeunes de la DPJ

Fondation Héros de tous les jours

Fondation Yvon Deschamps Centre-Sud

HitFit

Jeunesse au soleil

La Grande Porte

L'Ancre des jeunes

Loisirs communautaires Saint-Michel/Activité hockey Saint-Michel

Maison des jeunes de Saint-Léonard

Maison des jeunes L'Escampette

Mener Autrement

Mission inclusion (Fondation Jules et Paul-Émile Léger)

Motivaction Jeunesse

Oasis des enfants de Rosemont

Park-Extension Youth Operation (PEYO)

Patro Villeray

Place des Enfants

Projet Harmonie

Tyndale St-George Community Centre

Outaouais

Dimension sportive et culturelle – Gatineau

Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean

Carrefour communautaire St-Paul

Corporation les Adolescents et la Vie de Quartier de Chicoutimi

Maison des jeunes du Bas-Saguenay

Maison d'hébergement Le Rivage

About the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation is a nonprofit organization that encourages physical activity and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among underprivileged youth aged 4 to 17 years old. Since its inception in 2000, the Foundation has invested over $50 million in the community. The Foundation fulfills its mandate in two ways: first, through a unique flagship project - the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program - which consists of building and activating community refrigerated and multisport rinks; secondly, by providing financial support to more than 900 charitable endeavors, working for the well-being of the most vulnerable children across the province of Quebec, whose projects and programs enable children to adopt healthy lifestyles by being more active. For more information, visit foundation.canadiens.com.