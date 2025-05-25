Heineman and Sweden win bronze

MONTREAL – Emil Heineman and Sweden stepped onto the podium at the IIHF World Championship on Sunday.

Here’s a brief summary of the game:

SWEDEN 6 –2 DENMARK

The first period was rather quiet, but the remaining 40 minutes saw a ton of action.

Mikael Backlund found the back of the net twice to give his team the lead, before Marcus Johansson put Sweden up 3-0 ahead of the end of the second.

Denmark showed signs of life in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough to stop a Swedish side who added three more goals en route to a commanding 6-2 win in front of their fans at Avicii Arena.

Heineman recorded one assist and a plus-2 rating in 13:09 of ice time,

What’s next?

The United States faces Switzerland for the gold medal at 2:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Cover photo credit: Matt Zambonin/IIHF