Drama in Denmark shakes up Worlds

MONTREAL – Quarterfinal Thursday at the IIHF World Championship delivered drama in spades — and none bigger than Denmark’s stunning upset over Canada.

Sweden, meanwhile, moved comfortably past Czechia to book their spot in the semifinals. Austria bowed out, losing handedly to Switzerland, while the United States mounted a comeback to bounce Finland from the competition.

Here’s a brief summary of the games:

SWITZERLAND 6 – 0 AUSTRIA

Switzerland was too much for Austria to handle. The Swiss scored early and often, while limiting the Austrians to just 13 shots on net in a clinical 6-0 victory.

Habs prospect Vinzenz Rohrer was assessed a five-minute major toward the end of the first period and was ejected from the game. He finished the tournament with four goals (tied for the team lead) and two assists in eight games.

SWEDEN 5 – 2 CZECHIA

Sweden built a three-goal first-period lead on Czechia and never looked back against the defending world champions.

Leo Carlsson and Lucas Raymond each scored twice, while Filip Forsberg added an insurance marker, as Sweden eliminated Czechia with a 5-2 win on Thursday.

Emil Heineman directed two shots on goal in 10:02 of ice time.

CANADA 1 – 2 DENMARK

Yes, you read that right… Denmark knocked out Canada with a dramatic 2-1 win at Jyske Bank Boxen.

A scoreless opening 40 minutes set the stage for a nervy final stanza — and nervy it was. Canada broke the deadlock early in the third period, but Denmark roared back to tie it with 2:17 left before scoring the game-winning goal with 49 seconds remaining.

Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson finished the tournament with two assists in eight games.

What’s next?

Semifinal Saturday is set with the following matchups: