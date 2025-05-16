Rohrer named player of the game for Austria

The French netminder was replaced by Quentin Papillon following Austria’s third goal.

Rohrer came close to tallying his third of the tournament on a penalty shot in the final stanza, but the goal was overturned by officials. Soon after, France’s Jordann Perret notched his side’s first goal of the game before Kasper restored Austria’s two-goal cushion with an empty-netter nearly eight minutes later. Rohrer earned a secondary assist on that tally en route to an eventual 5-2 win.

Following his two-point performance, the Canadiens’ 2022 draft pick was named Austria’s player of the game. He ranked second in time on ice among Austrian forwards at 19:17 and registered four shots on goal and a plus-2 differential.

SWEDEN 4 – SLOVENIA 0

Elias Lindholm’s hat trick led the Swedes past the Slovenians, who were heavily outshot by their opponents 60 to 9. Marcus Johansson netted the winning side’s fourth tally.

Heineman was held off the score sheet but logged 13:07 of ice time and four shots on goal.

What’s next?

Heineman and the Swedes are back in action on Saturday against France at 10:20 a.m. ET, while Mike Matheson and the Canadians will hit the ice at 2:20 p.m. ET for a contest against Slovakia. Both games will take place at Avicii Arena.

Cover photo: Andre Ringuette/IIHF