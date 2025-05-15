Rohrer scores in Austria’s loss to Canada 

Habs 20-year-old prospect netted Austria’s lone goal in 5-1 loss at Worlds

20250515-worlds-thumb

© Andre Ringuette/IIHF

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Vinzenz Rohrer turned in his best performance of the 2025 IIHF World Championship, scoring Austria’s only goal in a 5-1 loss to Canada at Avicii Arena on Thursday.

Here’s a brief summary of the game:

CANADA 5 – 1 AUSTRIA

Austria struck first and held a 1-0 lead after the opening frame, but Canada rattled off five unanswered goals to remain perfect in Group A.

Rohrer turned on the jets, took a breakaway pass in stride, and made no mistake, beating Marc-André Fleury with a top-shelf finish to open the scoring.

P1 11:20 0-[1] Rohrer (Lebler, Baumgartner)

But from that point on, it was all Canada.

Nathan MacKinnon led the charge with two goals, while Travis Konecny, Will Cuylle, and Sidney Crosby each added one in a 5-1 victory.

Mike Matheson played a team-high 18:46 for Canada, while Rohrer logged 16:18 of ice time for Austria. Each of them recorded two shots on goal.

What’s next?

Austria is right back at it Friday in a must-win clash against France at 10:20 a.m. ET. Later in the day, Emil Heineman and Sweden take on a winless Slovenia squad at 2:20 p.m. inside Avicii Arena.

Canada has the day off, before resuming preliminary round play against Slovakia on Saturday.

Cover photo: Andre Ringuette/IIHF

