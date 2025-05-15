Rohrer scores in Austria’s loss to Canada 

MONTREAL – Vinzenz Rohrer turned in his best performance of the 2025 IIHF World Championship, scoring Austria’s only goal in a 5-1 loss to Canada at Avicii Arena on Thursday.

Here’s a brief summary of the game:

CANADA 5 – 1 AUSTRIA

Austria struck first and held a 1-0 lead after the opening frame, but Canada rattled off five unanswered goals to remain perfect in Group A.

Rohrer turned on the jets, took a breakaway pass in stride, and made no mistake, beating Marc-André Fleury with a top-shelf finish to open the scoring.

P1 11:20 0-[1] Rohrer (Lebler, Baumgartner)