A not-so-Swede semifinal 

MONTREAL – Avicii Arena went eerily quiet on Saturday as Emil Heineman and Team Sweden were flattened by the United States in front of their home crowd in the first of two semifinals at the IIHF World Championship.

Here’s a brief summary of the game:

SWEDEN 2 – 6 USA

From the drop of the puck, the Americans pushed the pace and asserted their dominance on the contest.

Brady Skjei, Cutter Gauthier, Connor Garland and Mikey Essyimont scored four unanswered goals, putting the Swedes on its heels and in a hole too deep to climb out of.

William Nylander and Elias Lindholm scored consecutively in the third period, breathing some life into Avicii Arena, but any hopes of a Swedish comeback were short-lived as Jackson Lacombe and Shane Pinto sealed the 6-2 victory and booked Team USA’s ticket to the gold medal game.

What’s next?

Heineman and Sweden will face the loser of Saturday’s second semifinal between Switzerland and Denmark in the bronze medal game, set for 9:20 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Later in the day, at 2:20 p.m., the United States will play the winner for a shot at gold.

Cover photo: Matt Zambonin/IIHF