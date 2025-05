MONTREAL — The Swedes and Canadians shut out their opponents at the 2025 IIHF World Championship on Saturday at Avicii Arena.

Here’s a brief summary of the games:

FRANCE 0 – SWEDEN 4

Samuel Ersson made 15 saves for the Swedes in a dominant win over the French.

Heineman gave the co-host nation a 2-0 lead in the first period with a perfect shot that beat goaltender Antoine Keller. It was his first goal of the tournament.

P1 14:25 0-[2] Heineman (Bengtsson, Brodin)