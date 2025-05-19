Canada loses to Finland in shootout

MONTREAL – Canada lost their first game of the 2025 IIHF World Championship on Monday, falling 2-1 in a shootout to Finland at Avicii Arena.

Here’s a brief summary of the game:

CANADA 1 – 2 FINLAND (SO)

The Canadians dictated the pace for much of the game, but they were unable to solve Juuse Saros when it mattered most. The Finnish netminder stopped 37 shots and four more in the skills competition to secure the extra point for the Leijonat.

Ryan O’Reilly and Patrik Puistola provided the lone goals for their respective countries, both of whom had already punched their tickets to the elimination round ahead of the matchup.

Mike Matheson recorded one shot on goal and a plus-1 rating in a team-high 23:26 of ice time on Monday.

What’s next?

Vinzenz Rohrer and Team Austria are in for another must-win situation on Tuesday — this time against Latvia. The Austrians need a win in regulation to qualify for the quarterfinals. Game time is set for 10:20 a.m. ET.

Later in the day, at 2:20 p.m., top spot in Group A will be decided between Matheson and Team Canada and Emil Heineman and Team Sweden. A regulation win would give Canada the top seed; any other outcome would see Sweden finish first in the group.

Cover photo: André Ringuette/IIHF