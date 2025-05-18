Rohrer and Austria beat Slovenia in a shootout 

Habs prospect was held off the scoresheet in win

20250518_Worlds_Rohrer
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Sunday’s IIHF World Championship action featured Vinzenz Rohrer and Austria against Slovenia at Avicii Arena.

Here’s a brief summary of the game:

SLOVENIA 2 – AUSTRIA 3 (SO)

Both countries were locked in a 2-2 stalemate following regulation and three-on-three overtime.

In the best-of-five shootout, Lukas Haudum, Dominic Zwerger and Benjamin Baumgartner beat Slovenia’s goaltender Lukas Horak to lead Austria to victory. Their opponents, meanwhile, were unable to find the back of the net in the skills competition.

Rohrer was held off the scoresheet and registered one shot on goal and a minus-1 differential in 15:04 of ice time.

What’s next?

Mike Matheson will lace his skates with Team Canada on Monday for matchup against Team Finland. Game time is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET at Avicii Arena.

Cover photo: Andre Ringuette/IIHF

