Sweden pitches shutout over Latvia

MONTREAL – Emil Heineman and Sweden eased past Latvia on Day 6 of the 2025 IIHF World Championship at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday.

Here’s a brief summary of the game:

LATVIA 0 – 6 SWEDEN

Latvia hung around for more than half the game, but Sweden took over in the end.

Rasmus Andersson and Anton Bengtsson scored just 12 seconds apart past the midway mark, cracking the game wide open.

Lucas Raymond, Adam Larsson, Mike Zibanejad and Elias Lindholm piled on third-period markers to seal a commanding 6-0 victory on Wednesday.

Heineman recorded one shot on goal and was plus-1 in 10:49 of playing time.

What’s next?

Mike Matheson and Canada are set to square off with Vinzenz Rohrer and the pesky Austrians at 2:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Canada is 3-0-0-0 and will look to keep pace with Heineman’s Swedes in Group A with a win in regulation over Austria.

Cover photo: Andre Ringuette/IIHF