Rocket look to carry ‘playoff habits’ into North Division Finals

MONTREAL – The Laval Rocket aren’t reinventing the wheel, and with the way they’ve been playing, why would they?

For the second time this postseason, the American Hockey League’s regular season champions have chosen to start a playoff series on the road.

To limit travel throughout the best-of-five matchup, Laval had two options: play the first two games at home and then head to Rochester for the balance of the series; or begin with two road games before bringing the series back to Place Bell for Games 3, 4 and 5.

As they did in their second-round clash with the Cleveland Monsters, they opted for the latter — a decision that paid off then, and one they’re hoping pays off now.

The Rocket stole both games on the road against the Monsters and sealed the series in front of a raucous Laval crowd in Game 4 of the North Division Semifinals.

It’s been a minute since then — eight days, to be exact — but the Rocket are no strangers to a long layoff. Before Round 2, they benefited from a 10-day break between their regular season finale and playoff opener. We say ‘benefited’ because, clearly, it worked.

Still, the third round brings new challenges — and a clean slate. While momentum from the Cleveland series matters, so does Laval’s readiness to dig in once again. That’s exactly where head coach Pascal Vincent’s philosophy comes in.

‘Playoff habits’ isn’t just a springtime concept in Laval; they’ve been a season-long priority.

“The whole year, we’ve been talking about playoff habits, and we’re just going to keep hammering those concepts and habits until [the playoffs] start,” Vincent told the Canadiens content team in a pre-playoff interview. “We wanted to have those principles in place where playing the right way becomes normal for us, it's not something that you have to do in the playoffs, and all of a sudden, you’re not sure exactly what’s expected. So, it’s just to keep grinding down the other teams and playing the right way.”

And grind down the Americans they did during the regular season.

Laval went 6-1-1 against Rochester in 2024-25, winning all four meetings at Blue Cross Arena:

13 @ ROC: 3-2 LAV

16 @ ROC: 4-1 LAV

20 @ LAV: 2-1 ROC

11 @ LAV: 3-1 ROC

16 @ ROC: 5-2 LAV

7 @ LAV: 4-3 LAV

8 @ LAV: 2-1 LAV

11 @ ROC: 4-2 LAV

Alex Barré-Boulet played a key role in Laval’s success against Rochester this season. The 27-year-old led the Rocket with 63 points in 64 games and produced nine points across seven appearances against the Americans this year. Laurent Dauphin was also effective for the Canadiens’ affiliate, contributing six points in six outings.

The common denominator? Veterans.