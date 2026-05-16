BUF@MTL: What you need to know | Game 6

MONTREAL – The Canadiens look to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals when they host the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
MONTREAL – The Canadiens look to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals when they host the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Get fired up
There’s no place like the Bell Centre for playoff hockey. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:50 p.m. to not miss the pregame show.
Rally towel giveaway
Commemorative playoff rally towels will be placed on every seat at the Bell Centre for every home playoff game.
Watch Party – Street Edition
The official Habs watch party for every home playoff game is taking place on Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, outside the Bell Centre. The outdoor site will be open to all on a first-come, first-served basis from 6:00 p.m. until the end of the game.
New for Round 2, a third screen has been added to accommodate the incredible demand from fans for the free viewing event. For the safety and security of all, note that the possession and use of fireworks, pyrotechnics, and flares/smoke bombs is prohibited in public spaces.
For more details about the Watch Party – Street Edition, click here.
Fan Jam presented by La Cage
The official pregame party for every home playoff game is taking place in Canadiens Plaza, outside the Bell Centre. The outdoor site will be open to all from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
A variety of activations will be available on-site, including:
For more details about the Fan Jam, click here.
Playoff 50/50 raffle
The 50/50 sales from all second-round games will be combined into one massive jackpot at the end of the series.
Fans 18+ in Quebec can buy raffle tickets at the Bell Centre or by clicking here, for a chance to win big.
Hear the Habs on the Montreal metro
Public transit is the best way to get to the Bell Centre during the playoffs, especially when the Habs are the official voice of the Montreal metro!
Fans traveling to the game on the metro can hear the on-board announcements for Bonaventure and Lucien-L'Allien stations made by Canadiens players during the playoffs.
For more details about the initiative, click here.
Special concession items
KEYS TO THE GAME
It’s Saturday night, alright
Name a better duo than Saturday night and the Bell Centre. We’ll wait.
For the first time in 11 years, Montreal will host a Saturday playoff game with the Bell Centre at capacity. The energy in the building will be electric, and it’ll be up to the Canadiens to feed off it. Home ice hasn’t exactly favored the Habs this postseason, with Montreal holding a 2-3 record at the Bell Centre, but they’ll look to change that and close out the series in front of their fans tonight.
Pucks on net
Buffalo’s goaltending has been vulnerable throughout the series, with the Sabres posting a combined .866 save percentage and 4.20 goals-against average. The recipe for Montreal is simple: get pucks to the net and make the goalies work. Chances are, they’ll find the back of it.
Special, special teams
The Canadiens’ power play has looked dangerous all series long. While they finished just 1-for-7 in Game 4, the chances were there, and it paid off in Game 5 with a perfect 2-for-2 performance. Against a Buffalo team that has struggled with discipline, Montreal’s man advantage could put the nail in the coffin tonight.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Regular season
Oct. 20 vs. BUF: 4-2 MTL
Jan. 15 @ BUF: 5-3 BUF
Jan. 22 vs. BUF: 4-2 BUF
Jan. 31 @ BUF: 4-2 MTL
Playoffs
Game 1 | May 6 @ BUF: 4-2 BUF
Game 2 | May 8 @ BUF: 5-1 MTL
Game 3 | May 10 vs. BUF: 6-2 MTL
Game 4 | May 12 vs. BUF: 3-2 BUF
Game 5 | May 14 @ BUF: 6-3 MTL
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Nobody is more fired up about a Saturday night game than Cole Caufield. Nicknamed “Mr. Saturday Night,” the 25-year-old will look to add to the 21 goals he scored in 23 Saturday games this season.
The spotlight for Buffalo is on whoever gets the nod in net. Whether it’s Alex Lyon or Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, can one of them step up with the season on the line?
BY THE NUMBERS: SABRES-HABS
Here’s how the Sabres and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.