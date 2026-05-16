BUF@MTL: What you need to know | Game 6

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Get fired up

There’s no place like the Bell Centre for playoff hockey. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:50 p.m. to not miss the pregame show.

Rally towel giveaway

Commemorative playoff rally towels will be placed on every seat at the Bell Centre for every home playoff game.

Watch Party – Street Edition

The official Habs watch party for every home playoff game is taking place on Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, outside the Bell Centre. The outdoor site will be open to all on a first-come, first-served basis from 6:00 p.m. until the end of the game.

New for Round 2, a third screen has been added to accommodate the incredible demand from fans for the free viewing event. For the safety and security of all, note that the possession and use of fireworks, pyrotechnics, and flares/smoke bombs is prohibited in public spaces.

For more details about the Watch Party – Street Edition, click here.

Fan Jam presented by La Cage

The official pregame party for every home playoff game is taking place in Canadiens Plaza, outside the Bell Centre. The outdoor site will be open to all from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

A variety of activations will be available on-site, including:

A free permanent tattoo parlor presented by Adrenaline Montreal and La Cage. Tattoos are offered from a selection of premade designs, on a first-come, first-served basis;

A giant interactive torch sculpture presented by Air Canada. Fans can control the intensity of the Fan Flame, plus enter to win daily prizes, by clicking here;

Paid food and beverage options available from La Cage;

A rivalry dunk tank giving fans a chance to submerge an unruly guest;

Live pregame broadcast booths by 98,5 fm and TSN;

An outdoor Tricolore Sports location;

And other surprises from team partners!

For more details about the Fan Jam, click here.

Playoff 50/50 raffle

The 50/50 sales from all second-round games will be combined into one massive jackpot at the end of the series.

Fans 18+ in Quebec can buy raffle tickets at the Bell Centre or by clicking here, for a chance to win big.

Hear the Habs on the Montreal metro

Public transit is the best way to get to the Bell Centre during the playoffs, especially when the Habs are the official voice of the Montreal metro!

Fans traveling to the game on the metro can hear the on-board announcements for Bonaventure and Lucien-L'Allien stations made by Canadiens players during the playoffs.

For more details about the initiative, click here.

Special concession items

Chili cheese fries and Canadiens cookies will be available at La Classique concession locations;

A shareable MEGA poutine will be available at participating concessions in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec;

A new spicy chicken wings concession will be open in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec.

KEYS TO THE GAME

It’s Saturday night, alright

Name a better duo than Saturday night and the Bell Centre. We’ll wait.

For the first time in 11 years, Montreal will host a Saturday playoff game with the Bell Centre at capacity. The energy in the building will be electric, and it’ll be up to the Canadiens to feed off it. Home ice hasn’t exactly favored the Habs this postseason, with Montreal holding a 2-3 record at the Bell Centre, but they’ll look to change that and close out the series in front of their fans tonight.

Pucks on net

Buffalo’s goaltending has been vulnerable throughout the series, with the Sabres posting a combined .866 save percentage and 4.20 goals-against average. The recipe for Montreal is simple: get pucks to the net and make the goalies work. Chances are, they’ll find the back of it.

Special, special teams

The Canadiens’ power play has looked dangerous all series long. While they finished just 1-for-7 in Game 4, the chances were there, and it paid off in Game 5 with a perfect 2-for-2 performance. Against a Buffalo team that has struggled with discipline, Montreal’s man advantage could put the nail in the coffin tonight.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Regular season

Oct. 20 vs. BUF: 4-2 MTL

Jan. 15 @ BUF: 5-3 BUF

Jan. 22 vs. BUF: 4-2 BUF

Jan. 31 @ BUF: 4-2 MTL

Playoffs

Game 1 | May 6 @ BUF: 4-2 BUF

Game 2 | May 8 @ BUF: 5-1 MTL

Game 3 | May 10 vs. BUF: 6-2 MTL

Game 4 | May 12 vs. BUF: 3-2 BUF

Game 5 | May 14 @ BUF: 6-3 MTL

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Nobody is more fired up about a Saturday night game than Cole Caufield. Nicknamed “Mr. Saturday Night,” the 25-year-old will look to add to the 21 goals he scored in 23 Saturday games this season.

The spotlight for Buffalo is on whoever gets the nod in net. Whether it’s Alex Lyon or Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, can one of them step up with the season on the line?

BY THE NUMBERS: SABRES-HABS

Here’s how the Sabres and Canadiens match up by the numbers: