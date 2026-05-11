Updates from optional practice - May 11

Nine players skated at the Bell Centre

FORGE EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Never get too high, never get too low. 

It’s a classic hockey cliché but applies to the Canadiens after grabbing a 2-1 series lead with a 6-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. 

“I think it’s to understand that we need to restart every single day,” described head coach Martin St-Louis the morning after a successful Game 3 in which 13 Habs collected at least a point. “You have to stay in the present. It’s the same thing if things didn’t turn out our way. It’s to learn from it, focus, and rebuild. And when things go well, it’s the same thing. I think we need to have a process-driven mindset and not let ourselves get influenced by emotions from previous days, good or bad.” 

Kaiden Guhle had a similar message. 

“You can be happy and excited for yourself until midnight and then the sun rises again and then you have to do it again. It’s just work.” 

The Canadiens had a chance to reset on Monday with an optional session. Nine players laced their skates:

Earlier in the day, the Club recalled Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom, David Reinbacher and Florian Xhekaj as black aces for the playoffs. 

The Habs and Sabres are set to clash in Game 4 on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. Puck drop will take place shortly after 7:00 p.m. For tickets, click here.

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