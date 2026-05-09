Canadiens Watch Party – Street Edition expanding for Round 2

MONTREAL – The biggest outdoor playoff party in the city is getting even bigger.

The Canadiens announced on Saturday that the team’s popular Watch Party – Street Edition event is expanding for all Round 2 home games.

Located directly outside the Bell Centre on Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, the free site will now feature a third giant screen to accommodate the incredible demand from fans.

The outdoor viewing parties are open to all on a first-come, first-served basis, and begin two hours before every home game, providing fans with a free option to watch home Canadiens playoff games together in an incredible atmosphere.

For the safety and security of all attendees, please note that the possession and use of fireworks, pyrotechnics, and flares/smoke bombs is prohibited in public spaces.

For more details about the Watch Party – Street Edition, click here.