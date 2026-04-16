The Foundation launches a special 50/50 raffle for the playoffs

Tickets for the first postseason raffle are now on sale, featuring a combined jackpot per round and five bonus prizes to win

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By Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation
@CHCFondation News release

MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of a special playoff edition of its popular 50/50 raffle, giving fans even more chances to win big during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Tickets are now available online at 5050.canadiens.com. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in the province of Quebec at the time of purchase.

All ticket sales during each playoff round—from both home and away games—will be combined to create a single jackpot. Rather than selecting a winner at each game, one participant will take home half the total amount raised for the entire round. The winning number for the grand cash prize will be drawn at 12:00 p.m. (ET) the day following the final game of each playoff round.

For the opening series between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning, the jackpot is estimated to exceed $900,000, which could make it the largest in team history. Last year, the Round 1 playoff jackpot reached $837,750.

In addition to the main jackpot draw, fans can also opt into the Bonus Raffle, available as an add-on with the purchase of regular 50/50 tickets. Each bonus ticket, available for $10, gives fans a chance to win up to five additional prizes, including a $25,000 cash prize, a Caribbean cruise for two, a game-worn Nick Suzuki jersey from the 2026 Playoffs, tickets to a Canadiens game at the Bell Centre for the 2026-27 season, and passes to the îLESONIQ, LASSO, and OSHEAGA festivals. Bonus Raffle prizes will be drawn at random at the conclusion of the Canadiens’ playoff run, and all winning numbers will be announced on 5050.canadiens.com.

The success of the Foundation’s 50/50 raffles depends on the generosity of fans and the dedication of volunteers selling tickets in person during home games. While half of the pot is awarded to the winner, the remaining proceeds support the Foundation’s flagship Bleu Blanc Bouge program, which promotes healthy, active lifestyles among underprivileged youth. Each year, more than 250,000 children across Quebec benefit from this initiative, which includes the construction of refrigerated outdoor community rinks in low-income neighborhoods, as well as programming that introduces kids to sports such as ice skating and ball hockey. There are currently 15 of these multisport rinks across the province, with two new facilities under construction in Sorel-Tracy and Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

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