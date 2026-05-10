Updates from morning skate - May 10

Pregame preparations at the Bell Centre as series shifts to Montreal on Sunday night

EN-THUMB
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – It will be anything but a quiet Sunday in Montreal as Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs officially arrives in the city.

The Canadiens hit the ice for a morning skate in preparation for Game 3 against the Buffalo Sabres, following a travel day on Saturday. Here are the players who were present:

With the Bell Centre set to host a Round 2 playoff game at full capacity with fans for the first time since 2015, there was lots of talk of the atmosphere to expect inside the arena on Sunday night.

“It's going to be crazy. Phil Danault told us it gets better every round, so we're excited.” - Arber Xhekaj

“It feels good. We were on the road for a couple of days, so it's nice to sleep in your own bed and eat homemade food. We're happy and excited to continue this series here at home in front of our fans.” - Zachary Bolduc

“I'm extremely excited. Obviously watching the games and seeing how the atmosphere is, just kind of gives you the itch to get out there. I'm really grateful to get that opportunity here today to play in front of Montreal fans and at the Bell Centre. [...] It's definitely an advantage for us. The energy, it's—just when you think you don't really have much in you, the crowd and the atmosphere here, the city just finds a way to kind of give you that juice, that life. I think we all thrive with it and it should be a good one.” - Joe Veleno, who is set to make his Bell Centre playoff debut in Game 3.

“I think it's always special for a player from here, having grown up in this atmosphere. The Canadiens, I always say, bring people together. I'm sure he spent many Saturday nights watching the Canadiens with his family, especially during the playoffs. And now he has a chance to be a part of that and live it firsthand. For him and his family, it's a great experience.” - Head coach Martin St-Louis on a special opportunity ahead for Veleno.

The Bell Centre promises to be electric indoors and out, following the team’s announcement that the Watch Party – Street Edition is expanding for Round 2, with a third screen being added outside the arena for fans to watch the game. For more information about the free viewing event, click here.

Puck drop for Game 3 is set for shortly after 7:00 p.m. ET.

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