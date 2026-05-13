Filip Mesar and Vinzenz Rohrer heading to Worlds

BUFFALO – Canadiens prospects Filip Mesar and Vinzenz Rohrer will represent Slovakia and Austria, respectively, at the 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship in Zurich and Fribourg, SUI.

It will be Mesar’s first appearance at the men’s tournament, which runs from May 15 to 31. His most recent stint with Slovakia dates back to the 2024 World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, SWE, where he registered nine points (2G, 7A) in five games. Mesar won the silver medal at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The next year, he was drafted 26th overall by the Canadiens at the 2022 NHL Draft. In his fourth season with the Laval Rocket, the 22-year-old forward put up 27 points (9G, 18A) in 71 regular season games.

Meanwhile, Rohrer will join his countrymen at Worlds for the third time in his international career. Through 15 games at this event, the Canadiens 75th overall pick in 2022 has registered eight points (4G, 4A). The 21-year-old forward made his AHL debut this season and amassed two points (1G, 1A) in one game in the regular season, in addition to adding a point (1A) through five postseason contests.

To find out when Mesar and Rohrer will be in action, check out the tournament schedule here.