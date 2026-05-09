MTL@BUF: Game recap | Game 2

Montreal evens the series in Buffalo

02-recap-option2
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BUFFALO – Alex Newhook scored a pair of goals as the Canadiens routed the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 to even the second-round series at one apiece at KeyBank Center on Friday.

Another Alex, Alexandre Carrier, also scored for the Habs, as did Mike Matheson and Nick Suzuki.

Montreal controlled the pace from start to finish, nabbing the lead just 1:36 into Friday’s Game 2, before doubling their advantage at the 4:27 mark. Newhook tallied his second of the game in the middle frame to make it 3-0 Canadiens, before Carrier and Suzuki put a stamp on the win with third-period markers.

Jakub Dobes turned in a smooth bounce back effort, making 27 saves as the Canadiens grabbed control of home-ice advantage heading back to the Bell Centre for Game 3.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals 

P1 01:36 [1]-0 Newhook (Guhle, Hutson)

MTL@BUF: Newhook scores goal against Alex Lyon

P1 04:27 [2]-0 Matheson (Danault)

MTL@BUF: Matheson scores goal against Alex Lyon

P2 04:47 [3]-0 Newhook (Evans, Dobson)

MTL@BUF: Newhook scores goal against Alex Lyon

P3 03:54 [4]-1 Carrier (Unassisted)

MTL@BUF: Carrier scores goal against Alex Lyon

P3 15:59 [5]-1 Suzuki (Anderson) - EN

Nick Suzuki with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo goal

P2 19:22 3-[1] Benson (Timmins, Doan)

What’s next 

The Habs and Sabres head to Montreal for Game 3 at the Bell Centre on Sunday. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

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