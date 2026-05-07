Updates from optional practice - May 7

"Our focus is on tomorrow,” - Noah Dobson said ahead of Game 2 against the Sabres

en-practice-may7
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BUFFALO – As is the case on most days, Lane Hutson was the first player on the ice for an optional practice at KeyBank Center on Thursday. 

The 22-year-old defenseman was joined by 16 other players for the non-obligatory session.

The Canadiens and Sabres are back in action for Game 2 on Friday at 7:00 p.m. In the meantime, here's what was said in the locker room today. 

QUOTES OF THE DAY 

“Just doing other things. You know, you’re not going to score every game but you just want to make a difference by doing other things. Winning puck battles, trying to create more and play hard in the neutral zone. So just going back to those things.” - Cole Caufield on getting back to basics 

“Last series, we won Game 1. Now we’re down one. We just have to focus on the next game. [...] Whether it’s a big win or a loss, you regroup, get ready and our focus is on tomorrow. Get a big win tomorrow and then go back home 1-1. That’s all that matters.” - Noah Dobson on putting the loss in perspective 

“We know they’re a skilled team. We know they’re going to try and play off the rush and jump in on the rush, send four to five guys at times. We knew what they were capable of, coming into this series, but I think it’s a bit of a different game compared to Tampa. So sometimes you get a feel for the series in the first game, and we know what we need to do better. So, it’s a big one, next game.” - Alex Newhook on the Sabres’ style of play 

“I know what kind of group we have. We’re resilient, and we’ve been resilient all year. We are a confident group. We fix things up, get better, and adapt. We don’t get too caught up with the previous result, win or loss. We follow a process and we move on.” - Martin St-Louis on the Canadiens’ overall resilience

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