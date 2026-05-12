BUF@MTL: What you need to know | Game 4

MONTREAL – The Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres renew hostilities in Game 4 at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, with Montreal eyeing a commanding 3-1 series lead.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Canadiens look to push Sabres to brink of elimination on Tuesday
MONTREAL – The Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres renew hostilities in Game 4 at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, with Montreal eyeing a commanding 3-1 series lead.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Get fired up
There’s no place like the Bell Centre for playoff hockey. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m. to not miss the pregame show.
Rally towel giveaway
Commemorative playoff rally towels will be placed on every seat at the Bell Centre for every home playoff game.
Watch Party – Street Edition
The official Habs watch party for every home playoff game is taking place on Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, outside the Bell Centre. The outdoor site will be open to all on a first-come, first-served basis from 5:00 p.m. until the end of the game.
New for Round 2, a third screen has been added to accommodate the incredible demand from fans for the free viewing event. For the safety and security of all, note that the possession and use of fireworks, pyrotechnics, and flares/smoke bombs is prohibited in public spaces.
For more details about the Watch Party – Street Edition, click here.
Fan Jam presented by La Cage
The official pregame party for every home playoff game is taking place in Canadiens Plaza, outside the Bell Centre. The outdoor site will be open to all from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
A variety of activations will be available on-site, including:
For more details about the Fan Jam, click here.
Playoff 50/50 raffle
The 50/50 sales from all second-round games will be combined into one massive jackpot at the end of the series.
Fans 18+ in Quebec can buy raffle tickets at the Bell Centre or by clicking here, for a chance to win big.
Hear the Habs on the Montreal metro
Public transit is the best way to get to the Bell Centre during the playoffs, especially when the Habs are the official voice of the Montreal metro!
Fans traveling to the game on the metro can hear the on-board announcements for Bonaventure and Lucien-L'Allien stations made by Canadiens players during the playoffs.
For more details about the initiative, click here.
Special concession items
KEYS TO THE GAME
Rinse, repeat
It’s hard to look at Montreal’s last two performances and not think: do it again. Sure, there are areas to clean up—staying out of the box against a Buffalo power play that found its footing in Game 3 or getting on the board first—but the blueprint is there. If the Habs can replicate the effort and execution they’ve shown over the last two games, they’ll have a strong chance of waking up Wednesday with a 3-1 series lead.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Regular season
Oct. 20 vs. BUF: 4-2 MTL
Jan. 15 @ BUF: 5-3 BUF
Jan. 22 vs. BUF: 4-2 BUF
Jan. 31 @ BUF: 4-2 MTL
Playoffs
Game 1 | May 6 @ BUF: 4-2 BUF
Game 2 | May 8 @ BUF: 5-1 MTL
Game 3 | May 10 vs. BUF: 6-2 MTL
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Lane Hutson was one of the stars of Game 3, recording two primary assists to bring his playoff-leading total to nine points for Montreal. When Hutson is playing with confidence like he was on Sunday, he’s incredibly difficult to contain, and the Canadiens will look for more of the same in Game 4.
Tage Thompson finally broke through for Buffalo in Game 3, scoring his first goal since Game 1 against Boston. One of the league’s elite offensive players when he gets rolling, Thompson will remain a key focus for the Canadiens defensively the rest of the series.
BY THE NUMBERS: SABRES-HABS
Here’s how the Sabres and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop