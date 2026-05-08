MTL@BUF: What you need to know | Game 2

KEYS TO THE GAME

Managing momentum swings

Hockey is a game of momentum, and the Canadiens took some of it back with Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach’s late period markers in the first and second in Game 1, respectively. However, they ultimately suffered the consequences of a poor 10- to 12-minute stretch in the middle stanza when the Sabres built a 4-1 lead. How the Canadiens respond to changes in momentum will be a big factor moving forward.

Building on the positives

Aside from that tough stretch, head coach Martin St-Louis seemed mostly content with how the Habs played in the first and third periods. The Canadiens responded with goals after falling 2-0 and 4-1 and fought back in the final frame. The Habs will have a chance to build on these positives while also adjusting to Buffalo’s fast-paced, north-south style of play.

Tightening up the PK

Lindy Ruff’s squad may have gone 1 for 24 on the power play in the first round of the NHL playoffs, but they connected twice (2/3) on the man advantage against the Canadiens. Discipline will be key for both teams, as the Canadiens also converted once on the power play in Game 1.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Regular season

Oct. 20 vs. BUF: 4-2 MTL

Jan. 15 @ BUF: 5-3 BUF

Jan. 22 vs. BUF: 4-2 BUF

Jan. 31 @ BUF: 4-2 MTL

Playoffs

Game 1 | May 6 @ BUF: 4-2 BUF

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

After scoring in Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, captain Nick Suzuki found the back of the net against the Sabres in Game 1. The Canadiens captain continues to get better as the playoffs progress and totals seven points (2G, 5A) through eight playoff games.

On the other end of the ice, Zach Benson notched a pair of assists against Montreal on Wednesday. The pesky Sabres forward has registered five points (2G, 3A) in seven contests this postseason.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SABRES

Here’s how both teams match up: