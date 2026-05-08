MTL@BUF: What you need to know | Game 2

Habs looking to return to Montreal with an important road win

20260508-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BUFFALO – The Canadiens have a chance to even the series against the Sabres on Friday at KeyBank Center. 

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game: 

GAME FACTS

KEYS TO THE GAME 

Managing momentum swings 

Hockey is a game of momentum, and the Canadiens took some of it back with Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach’s late period markers in the first and second in Game 1, respectively. However, they ultimately suffered the consequences of a poor 10- to 12-minute stretch in the middle stanza when the Sabres built a 4-1 lead. How the Canadiens respond to changes in momentum will be a big factor moving forward. 

Building on the positives 

Aside from that tough stretch, head coach Martin St-Louis seemed mostly content with how the Habs played in the first and third periods. The Canadiens responded with goals after falling 2-0 and 4-1 and fought back in the final frame. The Habs will have a chance to build on these positives while also adjusting to Buffalo’s fast-paced, north-south style of play. 

Tightening up the PK 

Lindy Ruff’s squad may have gone 1 for 24 on the power play in the first round of the NHL playoffs, but they connected twice (2/3) on the man advantage against the Canadiens. Discipline will be key for both teams, as the Canadiens also converted once on the power play in Game 1.

HEAD-TO-HEAD 

Regular season 

Oct. 20 vs. BUF: 4-2 MTL 

Jan. 15 @ BUF: 5-3 BUF  

Jan. 22 vs. BUF: 4-2 BUF 

Jan. 31 @ BUF: 4-2 MTL 

Playoffs 

Game 1 | May 6 @ BUF: 4-2 BUF  

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR 

After scoring in Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, captain Nick Suzuki found the back of the net against the Sabres in Game 1. The Canadiens captain continues to get better as the playoffs progress and totals seven points (2G, 5A) through eight playoff games. 

On the other end of the ice, Zach Benson notched a pair of assists against Montreal on Wednesday. The pesky Sabres forward has registered five points (2G, 3A) in seven contests this postseason.  

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SABRES 

Here’s how both teams match up:

LINEUP NEWS 

The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Friday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.

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