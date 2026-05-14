MTL@BUF: What you need to know | Game 5

KEYS TO THE GAME

Starting the game on the right foot

Following Tuesday’s Game 4 loss to the Sabres, head coach Martin St-Louis said he liked the way his team played... aside from their start. With Buffalo tying the series 2-2 and the momentum swinging in their favor, Montreal will want to set the tone early tonight.

Capitalizing on special teams

Although Cole Caufield scored once on the man advantage and the Canadiens generated many chances, the Habs will need to convert more of those attempts into goals on the power play. Meanwhile, the Sabres were more opportunistic with two of their three goals coming on the power play in Game 4.

Time to adjust

The Sabres needed to adjust their game plan to even the series... and it worked. Expect Lindy Ruff’s contingent to keep playing a tighter brand of hockey, and for the Canadiens to adjust accordingly as they’ve done throughout the regular season and playoffs thus far.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Regular season

Oct. 20 vs. BUF: 4-2 MTL

Jan. 15 @ BUF: 5-3 BUF

Jan. 22 vs. BUF: 4-2 BUF

Jan. 31 @ BUF: 4-2 MTL

Playoffs

Game 1 | May 6 @ BUF: 4-2 BUF

Game 2 | May 8 @ BUF: 5-1 MTL

Game 3 | May 10 vs. BUF: 6-2 MTL

Game 4 | May 12 vs. BUF: 3-2 BUF

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Forward Alex Newhook has been on an absolute tear since Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. In his last five playoff outings, the native of St-John's, NL, has registered six goals and as many points.

For the Sabres, forward Zach Benson continues to be a pain for the Canadiens after scoring the go-ahead goal on his birthday Tuesday. The product of Chilliwack, BC, has recorded points (2G, 2A) in three of four games against Montreal this series.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SABRES

Here’s how both teams match up: