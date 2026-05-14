MTL@BUF: What you need to know | Game 5

Habs, Sabres deadlocked 2–2 in second-round series

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BUFFALO – The Canadiens are back in enemy territory to face the Sabres for Game 5 at KeyBank Center on Thursday.  

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game: 

GAME FACTS

KEYS TO THE GAME 

Starting the game on the right foot 

Following Tuesday’s Game 4 loss to the Sabres, head coach Martin St-Louis said he liked the way his team played... aside from their start. With Buffalo tying the series 2-2 and the momentum swinging in their favor, Montreal will want to set the tone early tonight. 

Capitalizing on special teams 

Although Cole Caufield scored once on the man advantage and the Canadiens generated many chances, the Habs will need to convert more of those attempts into goals on the power play. Meanwhile, the Sabres were more opportunistic with two of their three goals coming on the power play in Game 4.  

Time to adjust 

The Sabres needed to adjust their game plan to even the series... and it worked. Expect Lindy Ruff’s contingent to keep playing a tighter brand of hockey, and for the Canadiens to adjust accordingly as they’ve done throughout the regular season and playoffs thus far. 

HEAD-TO-HEAD 

Regular season 

Oct. 20 vs. BUF: 4-2 MTL 

Jan. 15 @ BUF: 5-3 BUF  

Jan. 22 vs. BUF: 4-2 BUF 

Jan. 31 @ BUF: 4-2 MTL 

Playoffs 

Game 1 | May 6 @ BUF: 4-2 BUF  

Game 2 | May 8 @ BUF: 5-1 MTL 

Game 3 | May 10 vs. BUF: 6-2 MTL 

Game 4 | May 12 vs. BUF: 3-2 BUF 

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR 

Forward Alex Newhook has been on an absolute tear since Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. In his last five playoff outings, the native of St-John's, NL, has registered six goals and as many points. 

For the Sabres, forward Zach Benson continues to be a pain for the Canadiens after scoring the go-ahead goal on his birthday Tuesday. The product of Chilliwack, BC, has recorded points (2G, 2A) in three of four games against Montreal this series. 

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SABRES 

Here’s how both teams match up:

LINEUP NEWS 

The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Thursday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.

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