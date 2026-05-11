Beck, Engstrom, Reinbacher and Xhekaj recalled from Laval Rocket

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Monday that forwards Owen Beck and Florian Xhekaj, as well as defensemen Adam Engstrom and David Reinbacher, have been recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League as black aces for the playoffs.

The announcement comes after the Habs’ AHL affiliate was eliminated in the deciding game of the North Division Semifinal series on Saturday.

Beck, who has 28 games of NHL experience, finished tied for the Rocket scoring lead during the postseason, tallying three goals. The center also added a pair of assists, totaling five points in five playoff games. He collected 13 goals and 20 assists in 58 games during 2025-26 regular season.

Engstrom had a strong offensive showing with the Rocket this season. After registering 34 points (10G, 24A) in 45 games, the Swede finished his campaign ranked first among Rocket defensemen.

A former fifth-overall pick, Reinbacher totaled 24 points (5G, 19A) in 57 games with Laval, finishing the season with a +18 differential.

In 64 games this season, Xhekaj collected 29 points (17G, 12A), plus another pair (1G, 1A) in the playoffs. His 182 penalty minutes in 2025-26 are fourth-most in the AHL.

Engstrom, Reinbacher and Xhekaj all made their NHL debuts with the Canadiens this season.