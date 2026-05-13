Canadiens torchbearers during the 2026 Playoffs

Full list of Habs alumni who have carried the torch at the Bell Centre this spring

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© Laurent Corbeil/Club de hockey Canadien inc.

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Every Canadiens home game during the 2026 Playoffs sees a different Habs alumnus carry the team’s iconic torch into the Bell Centre to ignite the arena as part of the pregame ceremonies.

It’s the fitting continuation of a tradition that began 30 years ago, on March 11, 1996, following the final game at the Montreal Forum. On that night, every living Canadiens captain passed the torch from hand to hand until finally delivering it to Pierre Turgeon, who would be the first Hab to wear the “C” at the team’s current home.

Prior to its physical manifestation in 1996, the torch had long been part of Canadiens lore. It is a reference to the line from the famous poem In Flanders Fields by John McCrae: “To you from failing hands we throw the torch / Be yours to hold it high.” Those words have been displayed in the Canadiens locker room since 1952 and are also now inscribed on the inside collar of Habs jerseys.

Here is the full list of torchbearers from the 2026 postseason so far:

Name
Date
Video
Yvan Cournoyer

Round 1, Game 3 vs. TBL

Friday, April 24, 2026
Serge Savard

Round 1, Game 4 vs. TBL

Sunday, April 26, 2026
Chris Nilan

Round 1, Game 6 vs. TBL

Friday, May 1, 2026
Kirk Muller

Round 2, Game 3 vs. BUF

Sunday, May 10, 2026
Guy Carbonneau

Round 2, Game 4 vs. BUF

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Fans worldwide can likewise keep the spirit of the torch ablaze during the current Canadiens playoff run, with the Fan Flame presented by Air Canada.

The giant 16-foot torch sculpture located outside the Bell Centre in Canadiens Plaza burns brighter in real time as fans send cheers by clicking here.

For more initiatives from the 2026 postseason, visit the team’s Playoff Central page by clicking here.

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