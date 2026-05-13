Canadiens torchbearers during the 2026 Playoffs

MONTREAL – Every Canadiens home game during the 2026 Playoffs sees a different Habs alumnus carry the team’s iconic torch into the Bell Centre to ignite the arena as part of the pregame ceremonies.

It’s the fitting continuation of a tradition that began 30 years ago, on March 11, 1996, following the final game at the Montreal Forum. On that night, every living Canadiens captain passed the torch from hand to hand until finally delivering it to Pierre Turgeon, who would be the first Hab to wear the “C” at the team’s current home.

Prior to its physical manifestation in 1996, the torch had long been part of Canadiens lore. It is a reference to the line from the famous poem In Flanders Fields by John McCrae: “To you from failing hands we throw the torch / Be yours to hold it high.” Those words have been displayed in the Canadiens locker room since 1952 and are also now inscribed on the inside collar of Habs jerseys.

Here is the full list of torchbearers from the 2026 postseason so far: