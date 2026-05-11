The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation awards $989,120 in donations

MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation announced on Monday financial support totaling $989,120 to 66 organizations working for the well-being of children in need in 12 administrative regions across Quebec. To mark the occasion, the Foundation welcomed representatives from these organizations to the Bell Centre on May 11 for a festive networking luncheon celebrating their achievements in promoting healthy, active lifestyles among youth aged 4 to 17.
The initiatives supported by the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation will directly benefit children from low-income families, for whom the costs associated with leisure activities often pose a major barrier to sports participation. Funding for these projects will allow thousands of socioeconomically disadvantaged youths to have access to quality equipment, facilities, and programs. The Foundation remains committed to continuing its efforts to reduce these inequalities and promote regular physical activity.
“This day reflects our commitment to ensuring that every child across Quebec has access to the same opportunities to thrive through sports,” said Pierre Boivin, Chairman of the Board of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. “By supporting organizations deeply rooted in their communities, we are helping create meaningful opportunities for children to get active, learn, explore, and grow up healthy. We believe that all youth, regardless of their circumstances, deserve the same chance to experience the benefits of an active lifestyle. By supporting initiatives that foster inclusion, physical activity, and overall development, we are helping build stronger communities and equipping children with the tools they need to reach their full potential.”
The grants awarded to these organizations will, among other things, provide free access to summer day camps for vulnerable populations, including children living in poverty or with disabilities, limitations, or special needs. Part of the funding will go towards building inclusive play spaces, including the installation of new playground equipment and pump tracks. Additional funds will be allocated to the purchase of a wide range of sports equipment. Several of these contributions will also help deliver sports, leisure, and outdoor programming for nearly 20,000 young people across the province, giving them the opportunity to discover and try a variety of activities—such as basketball, boxing, hockey, skating, skateboarding, soccer, and sliding sports—and to make physical activity part of their everyday lives.
These community grants are presented annually to nonprofit organizations supporting youth sports programming in low-income areas across the province. Eligible registered charities can apply online between September 1 and November 30 of each year. Submissions are reviewed by a selection committee and donations are awarded the following spring to projects that meet certain specific criteria, including having a direct impact on a significant number of children aged 4 to 17 and implementing preventive intervention strategies for the adoption of a healthy lifestyle through physical activity. Since its inception in 2000, the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation has donated over $23.16 million to more than 1,000 charities.
2025-26 Beneficiary Organizations
Capitale-Nationale
Centre de pédiatrie sociale de Québec
Fondation Ancrage Jeunesse
Laura Lémerveil
Maison des jeunes l'Antidote de Duberger
Motivaction Jeunesse
Patro Le Pivot
Centre-du-Québec
Maison des jeunes des Hauts-Reliefs
Maison des jeunes La Traversée 12-18 ans
Chaudière-Appalaches
Centre de pédiatrie sociale des Appalaches
Côte-Nord
École primaire Marie-Immaculée
Estrie
École primaire de la Passerelle
École primaire du Jardin-des-Frontières
Fondation de l’École internationale du Phare
Maison des jeunes Points jeunesse du Granit
Lanaudière
Camp Mère Clarac
Conseil des Atikamekw de Manawan
École primaire Sainte-Thérèse
Maison de parents de la Matawinie Ouest
Maison des jeunes Place Jeunesse Berthier
PANDA de la MRC l'Assomption
Laurentides
Fondation Jeunesse des Laurentides
Laval
Les Zépanouis, Centre de pédiatrie sociale en communauté Laval
Mauricie
Centre communautaire de loisirs Jean-Noël Trudel
Centre de pédiatrie sociale de Trois-Rivières
Montérégie
Centre communautaire Le trait d'union
École primaire Claude-Lafortune
Fondation Bel-Essor
HitFit Organisation
Maison de la famille LeMoyne
Maison Internationale de la Rive-Sud
Montréal
AlterGo
Batshaw Youth & Family Centres Foundation
BGC Dawson
Centre communautaire Bon Courage de Place Benoît
Centre d'enrichissement sportif et académique de Montréal (CESAM)
Centre des jeunes l'Escale de Montréal-Nord
Centre d’initiatives pour le développement communautaire l’Unité
Cuisines et vie collectives Saint‑Roch
École primaire Cardinal-Léger
École primaire Gentilly
École primaire Gilles-Vigneault
École primaire Notre-Dame-de-Fatima
École primaire Sainte-Germaine-Cousin
École secondaire aux Mille-Voix
École secondaire de la Pointe-aux-Trembles
Espace Multisoleil
Fondation Champions pour la vie
Fondation des Aveugles du Québec
Fondation sablon
Fondation Santé Urbaine
Fondation Yvon Deschamps Centre-Sud
Go Jeunesse
Habilitas Foundation
Hockey 4 Youth
L'Ancre des Jeunes
Les prince.sse.s de la relève
Maison de jeunes de Saint-Léonard
Maison de la famille de Saint-Léonard
Maison des jeunes de LaSalle
Mener Autrement
Organisation des Jeunes de Parc-Extension (PEYO)
Patro Villeray
Projet Harmonie
Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean
Carrefour communautaire Saint-Paul
Culture & Loisirs Petit-Saguenay
Maison de l'Espoir
About the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation
The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation is a nonprofit organization that encourages physical activity and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among underprivileged youth aged 4 to 17 years old. Since its inception in 2000, the Foundation has invested over $54.4 million in the community. The Foundation fulfills its mandate in two ways: first, through a unique flagship project - the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program - which consists of building and activating community refrigerated and multisport rinks; secondly, by providing financial support to more than 1,000 charitable endeavors, working for the well-being of the most vulnerable children across the province of Quebec, whose projects and programs enable children to adopt healthy lifestyles by being more active. For more information, visit foundation.canadiens.com.