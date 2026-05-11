The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation awards $989,120 in donations

The financial support was granted to 66 community organizations across Quebec

20240808-chc-PBA_1034
By Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation
@CHCFondation News release

MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation announced on Monday financial support totaling $989,120 to 66 organizations working for the well-being of children in need in 12 administrative regions across Quebec. To mark the occasion, the Foundation welcomed representatives from these organizations to the Bell Centre on May 11 for a festive networking luncheon celebrating their achievements in promoting healthy, active lifestyles among youth aged 4 to 17.

The initiatives supported by the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation will directly benefit children from low-income families, for whom the costs associated with leisure activities often pose a major barrier to sports participation. Funding for these projects will allow thousands of socioeconomically disadvantaged youths to have access to quality equipment, facilities, and programs. The Foundation remains committed to continuing its efforts to reduce these inequalities and promote regular physical activity.

“This day reflects our commitment to ensuring that every child across Quebec has access to the same opportunities to thrive through sports,” said Pierre Boivin, Chairman of the Board of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. “By supporting organizations deeply rooted in their communities, we are helping create meaningful opportunities for children to get active, learn, explore, and grow up healthy. We believe that all youth, regardless of their circumstances, deserve the same chance to experience the benefits of an active lifestyle. By supporting initiatives that foster inclusion, physical activity, and overall development, we are helping build stronger communities and equipping children with the tools they need to reach their full potential.”

The grants awarded to these organizations will, among other things, provide free access to summer day camps for vulnerable populations, including children living in poverty or with disabilities, limitations, or special needs. Part of the funding will go towards building inclusive play spaces, including the installation of new playground equipment and pump tracks. Additional funds will be allocated to the purchase of a wide range of sports equipment. Several of these contributions will also help deliver sports, leisure, and outdoor programming for nearly 20,000 young people across the province, giving them the opportunity to discover and try a variety of activities—such as basketball, boxing, hockey, skating, skateboarding, soccer, and sliding sports—and to make physical activity part of their everyday lives.

These community grants are presented annually to nonprofit organizations supporting youth sports programming in low-income areas across the province. Eligible registered charities can apply online between September 1 and November 30 of each year. Submissions are reviewed by a selection committee and donations are awarded the following spring to projects that meet certain specific criteria, including having a direct impact on a significant number of children aged 4 to 17 and implementing preventive intervention strategies for the adoption of a healthy lifestyle through physical activity. Since its inception in 2000, the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation has donated over $23.16 million to more than 1,000 charities.

2025-26 Beneficiary Organizations

Capitale-Nationale 

Centre de pédiatrie sociale de Québec 

Fondation Ancrage Jeunesse 

Laura Lémerveil 

Maison des jeunes l'Antidote de Duberger 

Motivaction Jeunesse 

Patro Le Pivot

Centre-du-Québec 

Maison des jeunes des Hauts-Reliefs 

Maison des jeunes La Traversée 12-18 ans

Chaudière-Appalaches 

Centre de pédiatrie sociale des Appalaches

Côte-Nord 

École primaire Marie-Immaculée

Estrie 

École primaire de la Passerelle  

École primaire du Jardin-des-Frontières 

Fondation de l’École internationale du Phare 

Maison des jeunes Points jeunesse du Granit

Lanaudière 

Camp Mère Clarac 

Conseil des Atikamekw de Manawan 

École primaire Sainte-Thérèse 

Maison de parents de la Matawinie Ouest 

Maison des jeunes Place Jeunesse Berthier 

PANDA de la MRC l'Assomption

Laurentides 

Fondation Jeunesse des Laurentides

Laval 

Les Zépanouis, Centre de pédiatrie sociale en communauté Laval

Mauricie 

Centre communautaire de loisirs Jean-Noël Trudel  

Centre de pédiatrie sociale de Trois-Rivières

Montérégie 

Centre communautaire Le trait d'union 

École primaire Claude-Lafortune 

Fondation Bel-Essor 

HitFit Organisation 

Maison de la famille LeMoyne 

Maison Internationale de la Rive-Sud

Montréal 

AlterGo 

Batshaw Youth & Family Centres Foundation 

BGC Dawson 

Centre communautaire Bon Courage de Place Benoît 

Centre d'enrichissement sportif et académique de Montréal (CESAM) 

Centre des jeunes l'Escale de Montréal-Nord 

Centre d’initiatives pour le développement communautaire l’Unité 

Cuisines et vie collectives Saint‑Roch 

École primaire Cardinal-Léger 

École primaire Gentilly 

École primaire Gilles-Vigneault 

École primaire Notre-Dame-de-Fatima 

École primaire Sainte-Germaine-Cousin 

École secondaire aux Mille-Voix 

École secondaire de la Pointe-aux-Trembles 

Espace Multisoleil  

Fondation Champions pour la vie 

Fondation des Aveugles du Québec 

Fondation sablon 

Fondation Santé Urbaine  

Fondation Yvon Deschamps Centre-Sud 

Go Jeunesse 

Habilitas Foundation 

Hockey 4 Youth 

L'Ancre des Jeunes 

Les prince.sse.s de la relève 

Maison de jeunes de Saint-Léonard 

Maison de la famille de Saint-Léonard 

Maison des jeunes de LaSalle 

Mener Autrement 

Organisation des Jeunes de Parc-Extension (PEYO) 

Patro Villeray 

Projet Harmonie

Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean 

Carrefour communautaire Saint-Paul 

Culture & Loisirs Petit-Saguenay 

Maison de l'Espoir

About the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation 

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation is a nonprofit organization that encourages physical activity and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among underprivileged youth aged 4 to 17 years old. Since its inception in 2000, the Foundation has invested over $54.4 million in the community. The Foundation fulfills its mandate in two ways: first, through a unique flagship project - the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program - which consists of building and activating community refrigerated and multisport rinks; secondly, by providing financial support to more than 1,000 charitable endeavors, working for the well-being of the most vulnerable children across the province of Quebec, whose projects and programs enable children to adopt healthy lifestyles by being more active. For more information, visit foundation.canadiens.com.

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