BUF@MTL: What you need to know | Game 3

MONTREAL – For the second time in as many series, Montreal returns to the Bell Centre for Game 3 looking to take a 2-1 series lead when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Dobes, Newhook and the Canadiens return home looking to take series lead on Sunday
MONTREAL – For the second time in as many series, Montreal returns to the Bell Centre for Game 3 looking to take a 2-1 series lead when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Get fired up
There’s no place like the Bell Centre for playoff hockey. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m. to not miss the pregame show.
Rally towel giveaway
Commemorative playoff rally towels will be placed on every seat at the Bell Centre for every home playoff game.
Watch Party – Street Edition
The official Habs watch party for every home playoff game is taking place on Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, outside the Bell Centre. The outdoor site will be open to all on a first-come, first-served basis from 5:00 p.m. until the end of the game.
New for Round 2, a third screen has been added to accommodate the incredible demand from fans for the free viewing event. For the safety and security of all, note that the possession and use of fireworks, pyrotechnics, and flares/smoke bombs is prohibited in public spaces.
For more details about the Watch Party – Street Edition, click here.
Fan Jam presented by La Cage
The official pregame party for every home playoff game is taking place in Canadiens Plaza, outside the Bell Centre. The outdoor site will be open to all from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
A variety of activations will be available on-site, including:
For more details about the Fan Jam, click here.
Playoff 50/50 raffle
The 50/50 sales from all second-round games will be combined into one massive jackpot at the end of the series.
Fans 18+ in Quebec can buy raffle tickets at the Bell Centre or by clicking here, for a chance to win big.
Hear the Habs on the Montreal metro
Public transit is the best way to get to the Bell Centre during the playoffs, especially when the Habs are the official voice of the Montreal metro!
Fans traveling to the game on the metro can hear the on-board announcements for Bonaventure and Lucien-L'Allien stations made by Canadiens players during the playoffs.
For more details about the initiative, click here.
Special concession items
KEYS TO THE GAME
Find consistency
The Canadiens have yet to string together back-to-back wins this postseason. That trend didn’t come back to bite them in Round 1, but after dropping Game 1 of this series, Montreal knows it’ll need consecutive victories at some point against Buffalo. Heading back to the Bell Centre with the series tied 1-1, Sunday presents the perfect opportunity to seize momentum.
Continue owning 5-on-5 play
Through nine playoff games, the Canadiens have allowed just 12 goals at five-on-five—an average of only 1.33 per game. Continue to control play at even strength, and you give yourself a chance to win every night in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Bring the offense home
If there’s one area Montreal will want to improve on home ice, it’s scoring. The Canadiens managed just five goals across three home games in Round 1 against Tampa Bay, with one coming in overtime. That formula led to two losses at the Bell Centre, and likely won’t be enough in this series either. Expect the Habs to push the pace offensively on Sunday.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Regular season
Oct. 20 vs. BUF: 4-2 MTL
Jan. 15 @ BUF: 5-3 BUF
Jan. 22 vs. BUF: 4-2 BUF
Jan. 31 @ BUF: 4-2 MTL
Playoffs
Game 1 | May 6 @ BUF: 4-2 BUF
Game 2 | May 8 @ BUF: 5-1 MTL
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Alex Newhook delivered the goal of Round 1 and stayed hot in Game 2 against Buffalo with two more tallies. Montreal’s depth scoring has been a major factor throughout the playoffs, and Newhook’s recent surge is a perfect example of it.
Much of the spotlight on Buffalo has gone to Zach Benson—deservedly so—but linemate Josh Doan is another player worth watching as the series shifts to Montreal. Doan heads into Sunday with six points in his last five games.
BY THE NUMBERS: SABRES-HABS
Here’s how the Sabres and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.