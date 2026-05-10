BUF@MTL: What you need to know | Game 3

Dobes, Newhook and the Canadiens return home looking to take series lead on Sunday

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – For the second time in as many series, Montreal returns to the Bell Centre for Game 3 looking to take a 2-1 series lead when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE 

Get fired up 

There’s no place like the Bell Centre for playoff hockey. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m. to not miss the pregame show. 

Rally towel giveaway 

Commemorative playoff rally towels will be placed on every seat at the Bell Centre for every home playoff game. 

Watch Party – Street Edition 

The official Habs watch party for every home playoff game is taking place on Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, outside the Bell Centre. The outdoor site will be open to all on a first-come, first-served basis from 5:00 p.m. until the end of the game. 

New for Round 2, a third screen has been added to accommodate the incredible demand from fans for the free viewing event. For the safety and security of all, note that the possession and use of fireworks, pyrotechnics, and flares/smoke bombs is prohibited in public spaces. 

For more details about the Watch Party – Street Edition, click here

Fan Jam presented by La Cage 

The official pregame party for every home playoff game is taking place in Canadiens Plaza, outside the Bell Centre. The outdoor site will be open to all from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. 

A variety of activations will be available on-site, including: 

  • A free permanent tattoo parlor presented by Adrenaline Montreal and La Cage. Tattoos are offered from a selection of premade designs, on a first-come, first-served basis; 
  • A giant interactive torch sculpture presented by Air Canada. Fans can control the intensity of the Fan Flame, plus enter to win daily prizes, by clicking here
  • Paid food and beverage options available from La Cage; 
  • A rivalry dunk tank giving fans a chance to submerge an unruly guest; 
  • Live pregame broadcast booths by 98,5 fm and TSN; 
  • An outdoor Tricolore Sports location; 
  • And other surprises from team partners!

For more details about the Fan Jam, click here

Playoff 50/50 raffle 

The 50/50 sales from all second-round games will be combined into one massive jackpot at the end of the series. 

Fans 18+ in Quebec can buy raffle tickets at the Bell Centre or by clicking here, for a chance to win big. 

Hear the Habs on the Montreal metro 

Public transit is the best way to get to the Bell Centre during the playoffs, especially when the Habs are the official voice of the Montreal metro! 

Fans traveling to the game on the metro can hear the on-board announcements for Bonaventure and Lucien-L'Allien stations made by Canadiens players during the playoffs. 

For more details about the initiative, click here

Special concession items 

  • Chili cheese fries and Canadiens cookies will be available at La Classique concession locations; 
  • A shareable MEGA poutine will be available at participating concessions in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec; 
  • A new spicy chicken wings concession will be open in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Find consistency

The Canadiens have yet to string together back-to-back wins this postseason. That trend didn’t come back to bite them in Round 1, but after dropping Game 1 of this series, Montreal knows it’ll need consecutive victories at some point against Buffalo. Heading back to the Bell Centre with the series tied 1-1, Sunday presents the perfect opportunity to seize momentum.

Continue owning 5-on-5 play

Through nine playoff games, the Canadiens have allowed just 12 goals at five-on-five—an average of only 1.33 per game. Continue to control play at even strength, and you give yourself a chance to win every night in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Bring the offense home

If there’s one area Montreal will want to improve on home ice, it’s scoring. The Canadiens managed just five goals across three home games in Round 1 against Tampa Bay, with one coming in overtime. That formula led to two losses at the Bell Centre, and likely won’t be enough in this series either. Expect the Habs to push the pace offensively on Sunday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Regular season 

Oct. 20 vs. BUF: 4-2 MTL 

Jan. 15 @ BUF: 5-3 BUF  

Jan. 22 vs. BUF: 4-2 BUF 

Jan. 31 @ BUF: 4-2 MTL 

Playoffs 

Game 1 | May 6 @ BUF: 4-2 BUF  

Game 2 | May 8 @ BUF: 5-1 MTL

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Alex Newhook delivered the goal of Round 1 and stayed hot in Game 2 against Buffalo with two more tallies. Montreal’s depth scoring has been a major factor throughout the playoffs, and Newhook’s recent surge is a perfect example of it.

Much of the spotlight on Buffalo has gone to Zach Benson—deservedly so—but linemate Josh Doan is another player worth watching as the series shifts to Montreal. Doan heads into Sunday with six points in his last five games.

BY THE NUMBERS: SABRES-HABS

Here’s how the Sabres and Canadiens match up by the numbers:

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTubeFacebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

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