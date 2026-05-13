BUF@MTL: Game recap | Game 4

MONTREAL – A late push wasn’t enough for the Canadiens, who dropped a 3-2 decision to the Buffalo Sabres in Game 4 at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

The difference maker came early in the third period, when the Sabres struck on the power play for the second time in four opportunities on the night.

The Canadiens, meanwhile, converted just once on seven chances with the man advantage, courtesy of Cole Caufield. Alex Newhook scored Montreal’s other goal.

Jakub Dobes stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced on Tuesday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster