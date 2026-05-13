BUF@MTL: Game recap | Game 4

Special teams the difference in Habs’ 3-2 loss to Sabres in Game 4

20260512_BUFMTL_recap-LOSS
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – A late push wasn’t enough for the Canadiens, who dropped a 3-2 decision to the Buffalo Sabres in Game 4 at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

The difference maker came early in the third period, when the Sabres struck on the power play for the second time in four opportunities on the night.

The Canadiens, meanwhile, converted just once on seven chances with the man advantage, courtesy of Cole Caufield. Alex Newhook scored Montreal’s other goal.

Jakub Dobes stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced on Tuesday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals 

P1 10:08 1-[1] Newhook (Evans, Demidov)

BUF@MTL: Newhook scores goal against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

P1 19:47 1-[2] Caufield (Slafkovsky, Hutson) – PPG

BUF@MTL: Caufield scores PPG against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Buffalo goals 

P1 06:32 [1]-0 Samuelsson (Doan, Norris)

P2 07:00 [2]-2 Thompson (Dahlin) – PPG

P3 04:41 [3]-2 Benson (Doan, Thompson) – PPG

What’s next 

Montreal and Buffalo head back to upstate New York for Game 5 on Thursday. Puck drop is set for just after 7:00 p.m. ET.

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